Animal Crossing Fan Brings Avatar's Secret Tunnel to Their Island

Since arriving on Netflix, Avatar The Last Airbender has been at the top of many fans' minds, either diving into the series for the first time or revisiting the adventures of Aang and the gang, but one fan has taken things to the next level by incorporating the "Cave of Two Lovers" onto their digital island. Since released onto the Nintendo Switch, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has had fans all over the world creating unique landmarks thanks in part to the mechanics of the video game that let players make their own worlds in a virtual landscape.

The Cave of Two Lovers saw Aang and Katara exploring their feelings for one another by venturing into a historic cave that celebrates a pair of long dead lovers. The episode featured not only the two benders fawning over one another, but also one of the most hilarious songs that was performed in Avatar The Last Airbender as a whole. When Aang and his friends eventually find their way out of the cave, they had far more to worry about than simply their relationship woes as it was revealed that the Fire Nation had definitely been busy on their campaign to take over the world and had taken the land of Omashu by force.

Reddit User Omashu16 shared the unique creation in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that features all the players from the episode of the "Cave of Two Lovers" in Avatar The Last Airbender, which sparked the relationship between Aang and Katara which would eventually blossom into the two tying the knot:

While the Cave of Two Lovers didn't appear in the Legend of Korra, the sequel series that followed the Avatar who was the reincarnation of Aang, Netflix is currently working on a live action adaptation of the first iteration of the world of bending. It's yet to be confirmed just how much of the original series will make it to this upcoming adaptation by the streaming service, but we'll be crossing our fingers that the awkward and hilarious secret cave will find its way into the running time.

