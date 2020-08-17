Avatar: The Last Airbender x My Hero Academia Crossover Imagines Fiery Villain Team Up

✖

Avatar: The Last Airbender and My Hero Academia do not seem like they would have a lot in common at first, but those similarities truly begin to shine when seeing two fan favorite villains coming together for a fiery team up! The two series could not be any more different from one another on the outside, but at their root the two franchises share a common element. Both series feature children fighting off against powerful forces far outside of their initial range, and soon each of the series' main threats starts evolving at such a rapid pace that both franchises eventually broke into a major war between heroic and villainous forces.

The similarities also extend to some of the characters' personalities as well. Take one of Avatar: The Last Airbender's main villains, Azula, who is undoubtedly doing what she has been ordered to do by her father but indeed has a set of mysterious goals all of her own that start to reveal themselves over the course of the animated series. It's the same for My Hero Academia's Dabi, who joined the League of Villains in order to further his own ideals but still goes along with Tomura Shigaraki's wishes.

What would it look like if the two actually teamed up with one another? Artist @rakeemspoon (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) depicted what a team up between the two of them would look like through some excellent art, and it's clear that the power of their combined blue flames would certainly make for a dangerous duo for both the Gaang and the heroes of Class 1-A. You can check out the great crossover art below:

You can currently find both Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra now streaming on Netflix. As for My Hero Academia, the fifth season of the series is currently in the works but has yet to confirm a release date as of this writing. Would you want to see a full Avatar: The Last Airbender and My Hero Academia crossover? Which characters do you think would get along well? Which characters would get into a fight almost instantly? Would Azula and Dabi make a fearsome team? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

