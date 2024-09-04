Avatar The Last Airbender: Gordon Cormier Is Hyped for Avatar's Animated Movie

While Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender is working on two new seasons to help bring Aang's live-action journey to an end, these future episodes aren't the only place that fans are set to see some serious bending in the future. In 2026, Avatar Studios will release its first highly anticipated movie in the tentatively titled "Aang: The Last Airbender". Focusing on the first animated Avatar in his adult years following the defeat of Ozai and the Fire Nation, we here at ComicBook.com recently had the opportunity to chat with Gordon Cormier about the animated project and Avatar Studios' future.

The upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender movie is planning to hit theaters on January 30th, 2026, as Paramount pushed the film back from its initial release date of October 10th, 2025. Rather than seeing the core cast from the original animated series making a comeback for the silver screen outing, new voice actors will be taking on several of the significant roles. Aang himself will be played by Eric Nam, a Korean-American singer who rose to become a K-Pop idol. Joining Nam will be Jessica Batten taking on the role of Katara, Roman Zaragoza playing Sokka, and finally, Dionne Quan portraying Toph. Also confirmed for the cast is legendary actor Dave Bautista as the movie's villain.

Avatar x Avatar: A Meeting of Worlds

At this year's Dragon Con, we chatted with Cormier about the upcoming animated film and how he previously met the voice actor who has taken on the role of the last airbender, "I have met the guy (Eric Nam) playing the new animated Aang. He's a musical artist, and he's really cool. The second I heard that it was going to happen, I got really excited as a fan. I'd really love to watch it, and I can't wait."

Cormier also hilariously noted that should Netflix want to create a live-action adaptation of adult Aang's journey from the upcoming film, he would be more than willing to return to the role past seasons two and three, "I mean, if in my late 40s and I need a job, I guess I will shave my head and stick an arrow on it."

Want to see what the future holds for both the animated and live-action benders? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all your Avatar needs.