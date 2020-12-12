Avatar: The Last Airbender — Suki Alone Announced

Suki, the Kyoshi Warriors’ leader, will get the spotlight in the next installment of Dark Horse’s Avatar: The Last Airbender original graphic novel series. Revealed at The Hollywood Reporter, Avatar: The Last Airbender — Suki Alone takes place during Suki’s imprisonment at Boiling Rock in the Fire Nation during the events of the original animated series. Suki attempts to build a community among the prisoners there, but first needs to prove she is trustworthy. Suki Alone is the third Avatar: The Last Airbender standalone graphic novel, following Katara and the Pirate’s Silver, released earlier this year, and the upcoming Toph Beifong’s Metalbending Academy.

Faith Erin Hicks (The Nameless City) wrote all three of these graphic novels, with Peter Wartman (Stonebreaker) providing the art. Adele Matera provides the colors, and Comicraft handles the letters. Hicks commented on the new graphic novel on Twitter following the announcement.

“My next Avatar: The Last Airbender comic with @Peter_Wartman & Adele Matera is announced!!!” Hicks tweeted. “This stand alone story is focused on Suki during her time at Boiling Rock Prison. It’s very different from the other 2 stand alone comics, filled with emotion & heartbreak. I love it!”

The graphic novel’s naming convention may ring a few bells for Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra fans. Suki Alone recalls the Avatar episode “Zuko Alone” and The Legend of Korra episode “Korra Alone.” As the titles imply, all three stories focus on the title character while apart from those that often support them.

Avatar: The Last Airbender has seen a resurgence in popularity since coming to Netflix during the pandemic. That provided old fans the perfect opportunity to revisit the series and for newcomers to discover why it has had such a lasting impact. The Dark Horse Comics graphic novels continue the story of Team Avatar following the television series’ conclusion, filling in some of the time between that show and its successor, The Legend of Korra, about which Dark Horse also publishes continuation comics. The Legend of Korra is also streaming on Netflix and both series are also streaming on CBS All Access. Avatar will also receive the live-action television treatment via Netflix, with fans hoping it turns out better than M. Night Shyamalan’s The Last Airbender movie.

Are you excited about Avatar: The Last Airbender — Suki Alone? Let us know in the comments. Avatar: The Last Airbender — Suki Alone goes on sale June 22, 2021.