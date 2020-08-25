Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Imagines A Human Appa

✖

Avatar The Last Airbender, and its sequel Legend of Korra, have arrived on the streaming service of Netflix and with its resurgence in popularity comes a ton of new fan works, as one fan has decided to create cosplay to bring a hilarious version of what Appa, the flying bison, might look like if it had somehow become a human being! Appa, the long time companion to Aang, the Avatar of the first series, was his only companion from the world he had lost due to his time frozen in a block of ice and easily became a fan favorite throughout the story!

Appa was insanely useful to Aang and the gang throughout their adventures, not just by adding a level of cuteness to their collective, but also by having the ability to fly and carry the benders on his back to any location they wanted to go. While Appa couldn't technically speak to the crew that used him to escape from a number of life threatening situations, it was clear that his relationship with Aang was one that was one of the strongest in the series. While this particular sky bison didn't make a return in Korra, considering it took place decades following the conclusion to Avatar The Last Airbender, it's clear that fans still think fondly of Aang's best friend.

Instagram Cosplayer CassandraCosplays shared this amazing rendition of Appa from Avatar The Last Airbender which imagines what the sky bison might look like if it were transformed into a human being instead of Aang and company's method of travel:

Do you think this cosplay nails the look of Appa as a human being? What was your favorite animal sidekick in the world of Avatar The Last Airbender and Legend of Korra? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.