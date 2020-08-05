Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Shares The Strength Of Toph

✖

Since Avatar The Last Airbender arrived onto Netflix, it's been one of the most popular television series on the streaming service and one fan has decided to honor the series with an amazing cosplay that brings the blind Earth bender of Toph to life! The earth bender was first introduced to the series in the second season of the Nickelodeon produced show, and even though she didn't have the sense of sight, Toph proved herself to easily be one of the strongest members of the party that were attempting to stop the march of the Fire Nation!

Toph's witty personality and hard headed attitude was a welcome addition to the main characters of the series in Aang, Katara, and Sokka, adding earth bending to their list of powers that they used time and time again during the animated series. In the sequel series of Legend of Korra, Toph appeared once again as an old woman, showing just how much the earth bender had improved since her early days in the universe. With Toph discovering how to metal bend, she would eventually open her own earth bending academy which will be arriving in the form of an upcoming graphic novel that takes place after the conclusion of the first series!

Instagram Cosplayer NotGrima shared this fantastic cosplay that not only captures the attire and personality of Toph, but went so far as to add some white contact lenses in order to really hammer home the fact that the earth bender doesn't have the use of her sight:

With Netflix currently working to produce a live action adaptation of the popular series that debuted on Nickelodeon, it will definitely be interesting to see who is cast as the blind earth bender who was extremely instrumental in bringing down the fire lord. With Toph originating the art of metal bending, she had a huge impact on the world at large and her legacy lived on in the Legend of Korra.

What do you think of this amazing Avatar Cosplay? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending!

