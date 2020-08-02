Avatar: The Last Airbender's Stunning CG Remake Expands with Emotional Aang Scene

✖

The Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise has branched out into all sorts of multimedia projects in the years since the original animated series ended its broadcast on Nickelodeon, and now a stunning CG animated remake for the franchise has got fans asking for this take on the fan favorite animated series next! A group of artists recently went viral for their completely CG animated take on the series' now famous opening sequence, and it turns out that it was such a hit that the artists expanded on their CG remake project with an emotional Aang scene.

Artist Jacob E Mann (who you can find more work from on Twitter here) teamed up with several professional artists to share a fun new CGI animated remake for Avatar: The Last Airbender's opening sequence that featured a pretty slick new take on the series' central hero, Aang. Now that remake has been taken to a whole new level by re-imagining one of the more emotional scenes of the original animated series where Aang talks with Zuko about them potentially being friends. You can check it out in the clip below!

Apparently you guys like Avatar: The Last Airbender... Here's another test we did. Process below! pic.twitter.com/KW9U1AU09b — Jacob E Mann (@jacoberinmann) August 2, 2020

Avatar: The Last Airbender is filled with several distinct moments that fans still remember to this day, and they are looking forward to seeing these moments again whenever the franchise eventually breaks out with its official live-action TV series for Netflx. With there already being a live-action adaptation of the series, an official animated sequel (that's coming to Netflix in the near future), novels, comics, and more under the franchise's belt, fans now can see that a CG animated take on the series would be a fun new step for the franchise. It probably would not be as divisive as you'd think given the franchise's current new wave of popularity in recent years with new fans seeing it for the first time on Netflix. But what do you think?

Would you watch a fully CG animated take on Avatar: The Last Airbender? Would you want it to be a full TV series or would it be better off as a feature film? Which moments would you want to see most in a new CG animated style? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

