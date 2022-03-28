Avatar: The Last Airbender Gets An Exclusive Little People Figure Set

Fisher-Price’s iconic Little People toys recently launched a Collector lineup of special edition figures that feature pop culture themes. Little People Collector sets based on The Office and The Lord of the Rings have been particularly successful, and we wouldn’t be surprised if this new set inspired by the iconic Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series joins that group. What’s more, the set is a Walmart exclusive that you can order right here for $19.99 while they last.

The Little People Collector Avatar: The Last Airbender Figure Set features adorable 2.5-inch figures of Aang, Katara, Toph, and Sokka. Fisher-Price even went the extra mile with the packaging, adding loads of detail and an Appa that’s flocked (fuzzy). It launched as part of Walmart’s Collector Con event alongside Little People sets featuring inspiring women and Elvis Presley. You can check out all of the Collector Con releases right here via our master list.

This is definitely an exciting time for Avatar: The Last Airbender fans. A new production studio has been launched with the original creators to develop animated shows and movies. Netflix is also moving forward with their live-action series. You can keep tabs on all of the latest news from the world of Aang, Korra, and their fellow benders right here.

Avatar: The Last Airbender was originally created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for Nickelodeon in 2005. The series is set in world people can manipulate the elements of Earth, Water, Fire, and Air, and they lived peacefully in different regions until one of the regions started a world war.

One master who can manipulate all four elements, dubbed the “Avatar,” had been able to prevent this war, but disappeared soon after. 100 years later, a new Avatar named Aang awakens and sets out on a journey to master all the elements in order to bring peace to the land once more. The Legend of Korra takes place takes place 70 years after the events of its predecessor, following the next Avatar, a young girl named Korra from the Southern Water Tribe.