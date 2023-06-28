Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Fires Up With Zuko

Avatar: The Last Airbender is gearing up for a major comeback over the next few years, and one awesome cosplay is helping to keep the fires of the fans hot with an awesome take on Zuko! Avatar: The Last Airbender originally made some massive waves with fans when it first premiered with Nickelodeon all those years ago, but recently experienced a major resurgence as fans were able to check out the episodes again or for the first time on streaming services like Paramount+. Now that renewed fervor has led to not only a new slate of animated projects, but a new Avatar: The Last Airbender series now in the works as well.

Avatar: The Last Airbender might have gotten a live-action adaptation in the past, but the new series in the works with Netflix is aiming to fix all of those issues fans might have had with it in this new take. Fans will get to see new versions of Zuko and the rest of the core cast in action, but these new takes will have to compete with all of the awesome ways fans have already brought this characters to life. This especially includes one especially fiery take on Zuko from artist @moonkiller17 on Instagram! Check it out below:

What to Know for Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action Series

Avatar: The Last Airbender is currently scheduled to make its live-action series debut with Netflix around the world sometime in 2024. Albert Kim serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer with Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Roseanne Liang, and Michael Goi signed on as executive producers for the new Netflix series. The Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series stars a core cast featuring Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Zuko, and Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai.

If you wanted to check out the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series before it makes its big comeback with both new animated projects and this new live-action series now in the works with Netflix, you can now find the original animated series now streaming with Paramount+. But where does Zuko rank among your favorite characters in Avatar: The Last Airbender overall? What are you hoping to see from Zuko and the others when the franchise makes it big returns in the future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Avatar: The Last Airbender in the comments!