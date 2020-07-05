Avatar: The Last Airbender x Pokemon Art Imagines the Perfect Gym Leaders

✖

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been experiencing a huge surge of popularity as the cult classic animated series has returned to the top of the pop culture mountain thanks to its recent release on Netflix, and this ties together perfectly with another massively popular animated series making its way to Netflix around the same time, Pokemon Journeys: The Series. These two series could not be more different when it comes to what makes each of them tick, but they both share dedicated fan bases that continue to celebrate their favorite franchise's characters for years long after their initial debut.

One of the coolest aspects of these fan celebrates for Avatar: The Last Airbender specifically is all of the slick new fan art that has been shared to commemorate the fact that The Last Airbender is back in the general pop culture lexicon after all of these years. This has meant some killer fusions imagining The Last Airbender's cast in other major animated worlds.

Artist @mojogonv (who you can find more work from on Twitter here) has imagined a cool crossover between Avatar: The Last Airbender and Pokemon in which the cast of the fan favorite Nickelodeon series have Pokemon teams of their own. This art then takes it one cool step further by imagining not only that they would be Gym Leaders with team types matching their bending skills, but Gym Badges as well. You can find the great crossover art below:

Both Avatar: The Last Airbender and Pokemon are currently celebrating big success with new releases through Netflix. Although Airbender has been available to watch on home video for the last few years, it's arrival on the popular streaming platform means that more fans have access than ever. This is especially true for Pokemon's newest series, Pokemon Journeys, as well with its exclusive streaming deal unfolding over the next few years. But what do you think?

What other Avatar: The Last Airbender characters would make for great Gym Leaders in Pokemon? Would you play an entire game fusing the two franchises together, or would it be better fit for an anime series? Which Avatar: The Last Airbender character would have the best overall Pokemon team? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

