Avatar The Last Airbender Star Celebrates Production with New Photo

Netflix is working on live-action adaptations of beloved franchises like Cowboy Bebop, One Piece, and Yu Yu Hakusho, but one of the biggest series that will be hitting the streaming service in the future is Avatar The Last Airbender. With the main quartet of the cast being announced, the actress that will be portraying Katara, Kiawentiio, recently took to Instagram to share with fans her first day on set, getting ready to step into the shoes of the water bender that became one of the fan-favorite heroines of the series and one of the most powerful benders in the world.

Katara and her brother Sokka were the first people to come across Aang, the air bender that was frozen in ice and locked away from the world for hundreds of years. Awakening to once again take his role as the Avatar, the legendary figure that is prophesized to save the world and has the ability to bend all four of the elements, fans are left wondering how Netflix will adapt the beloved story that spanned three seasons. With recent headlines revealing that Uncle Iroh and several other key players have been cast for this live-action story, fans are becoming more excited for this new take.

Actress Kiawentiio shared her first photo on the set of Netflix’s Avatar The Last Airbender with an early set visit, proving how dedicated she appears to be when it comes to bringing one of the most powerful water benders to life from the original series in Katara:

Of course, as fans well know, this isn’t the first time that we’ve seen Katara and her friends brought into the world of live-action, with M. Night Shyamalan’s The Last Airbender seeing Nicola Peltz taking on the role of the water bender. The controversial film didn’t meet many fans’ expectations for the franchise, and this upcoming television series definitely has some big shoes to fill when it comes to recreating the major events and characters of the original animated series.

