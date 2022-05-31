Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Unearths Toph's Best Look

✖

Avatar: The Last Airbender may have gone live years ago, but the animated series remains a hot topic with fans online. After Netflix introduced a new era to the series, Aang and the gang are on the up and up with new projects including a live-action television series. Of course, this means fans are paying tribute to their go-to characters, and one is going viral thanks to their take on Toph Beifong.

The piece comes from Instagram courtesy of user hanie.c as you can see below. It was there the popular cosplay gave their take on the blind earthbender, and the character looks like they were plucked straight from the TV series.

As you can see, the Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplay is simple enough as it brings Toph's traditional green-yellow costume to life. It shines the most in its finer details. From Toph's pulled-back hair to their bangs and headband, each piece of the character is put into place. The rest of the look comes with a bit of Toph's trademark sass, and of course, a set of special effects contacts were used to make their eyes milky white.

This live-action take on Toph is impressive, to say the least, and fans are loving how realistic it feels. Cosplays like this give hope to fans who are still on the fence about Netflix's upcoming adaptation of the series. So when Toph ends up joining the project, the team better check out hanie.c for inspiration as far as costuming goes!

