Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Gives Glowing Take on Yue

Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the best TV series to ever go live, and fans have embraced the show with all their hearts. From fan-art to fan-fiction, the community surrounding Avatar is a creative one bursting with ideas. Of course, that energy is shared with every cosplayer who tackles bending, and one fan is earning all the love for their take on a beloved princess.

Over on Instagram, the user sanet.cosplay made fans buzz with their gorgeous take on a familiar heroine. The netizen, who cosplays heroes from lots of fandoms, felt it was time to give Princess Yue a makeover. And once you see her adaptation, you will be blown away!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sanet.cosplay

You can see the Avatar look above in all of its tribal wonder. Yue is brought to life in her traditional gear which includes a grey-black parka that is lined with white fur. Yue is also rocking an ornate hair style which the cosplayers brought to life. Some accessories were needed to complete the style, but the braided look was well worth the effort.

Clearly, sanet.cosplay put a ton of love into this look, and the Avatar fandom is giving them all the love in return. Princess Yue is a popular character in the series, but their single role in book one has often sidelined the heroine with fans. After all, the debut of characters like Suki and Toph dominate screen time for much of Avatar, but Yue is never forgotten. The sacrifice she makes in book one is a turning point for the series, and we're glad to see a gorgeous cosplay such as this one honor the princess.

