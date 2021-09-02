Netflix's Baki Shows Off Return with New Trailer and Release Date

We got the latest trailer for BAKI HANMA!! https://t.co/OmBFbxii7b pic.twitter.com/GF4BwVB3oK — TMS Entertainment USA Inc. (@tmsanime) September 2, 2021

The day has finally arrived Baki fans, with the return of the son of Yujiro Hanma being revealed alongside a new trailer that gives us a better look at the next twelve episodes which will cover the young brawler battling Mike Tyson, a giant praying mantis, and a prison full of inmates to cap things off. With the previous season seeing the son of Muhammed Ali taking on all challengers and Baki teaming up with his father in a tournament between countries, the upcoming episodes are only raising the stakes as Yujiro's son attempts to take down Mr. Unchained.

Baki the Grappler was originally released as a manga that has continued to tell the story of the Son of the Ogre to this day, debuting in 1991 under the pen of creator Keisuke Itagaki. Fans of the hard-hitting series were ecstatic originally when it was announced that the animated series would return thanks to Netflix, following the original anime which received an original video animation in 1994, and a subsequent television series that arrived in 2001. Baki has grown up a lot since he originally debuted as a reckless teenager attempting to defeat his father, and while he has a long way to go before he can beat down Yujiro, he has made some giant steps forward in that regard.

TMS Entertainment, the studio currently responsible for bringing Baki and his insane battles to life, released a new trailer for the upcoming season, along with a release date of September 30th, meaning that fans of the series will only have to wait a few more weeks to see the journey of the young fighter continue:

We got the latest trailer for BAKI HANMA!! https://t.co/OmBFbxii7b pic.twitter.com/GF4BwVB3oK — TMS Entertainment USA Inc. (@tmsanime) September 2, 2021

Creating manga runs in the family when it comes to the Itagaki clan, as Keisuke's daughter, Peru, is the mangaka responsible for the creation of Beastars, the anthropomorphic adventures that have also become one of the biggest Netflix anime entries. The two worlds of the Keisuke family might be insanely different, but they both go to show how much talent was added to the world of manga thanks to the father/daughter team.

Are you hyped for the return of Baki later this month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of grapplers.