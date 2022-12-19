Bandai Sale On Amazon: Tamagotchi, Anime Figures, Gundam, and More
Amazon has offered tons of anime Blu-ray deals this holiday season, but they're mixing it up at the last minute with a Bandai sale that includes action figures from franchises like Dragon Ball, Demon Slayer, and Jujutsu Kaisen alongside Tamagotchi virtual pets, Gundam figures, Pokemon nanoblock sets, and more.
You can shop Amazon's entire Bandai sale right here while it lasts. Discounts go as high as 34% off. To help you get started, we've picked out a collection of some of the best deals and listed them below.
- Tamagotchi – 13% to 30% off on various colors
- Dragon Ball Super: Dragon Stars Broly 6.5 Action Figure – 13% off
- Tamashii Nations S.H. Figuarts Satoro Gojo Jujutsu Kaisen Figure – 33% off
-
Tamashii Nations S.H. Figuarts Naruto Shippuden – Naruto Uzumaki - 20% off
- One Piece Shanks Figure – 23% off
- Kamado Nezuko Demon Slayer Figure - 28% off
- Bandai Hobby – Mobile Suit Gundam – 1/144 RX-78-2 Model Kit – 25% off
- Bandai Gundam Universe ASW-G-08 Barbatos GU-04 Action Figure – 22% off
- Tamashi Nations – Godzilla Vs. Kong – Mechagodzilla from Godzilla Vs. Kong – 20% off
- nanoblock – Leafeon [Pokémon], Pokémon Series Building Kit - 23% off
