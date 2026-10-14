Bass X Machina Teases Star-Studded Cast With New Netflix Trailer – Watch

Bass X Machina is bringing a star-studded cast to Netflix with a cool looking new animated series coming later this Fall, and Netflix has dropped a new look at what to expect with a new trailer. Netflix has a lot of action anime and animated projects that fans should check out right now, and some of the standouts have been with animation produced by Studio Mir. After finding success with two seasons of Devil May Cry (with a third on the way), the studio is coming back with a strong looking new hit.

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Bass X Machina is an updated take on the legendary historical figure Bass Reeves, and it’s being revived with an action heavy steampunk world that fans will want to jump into. Starring Academy Award nominated Brian Tyree Henry in the titular role (along with a number of big names joining the cast for the occasion), Netflix has dropped the first full trailer for the upcoming limited series ahead of its debut this November. You can check it out in action below.

When Does Bass X Machina Come Out on Netflix?

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Bass X Machina will be making its worldwide debut with Netflix on November 3rd, and will be a limited series running for only six episodes in total. The series was created by LeSean Thomas (who has already made waves with Netflix on anime projects such as Yasuke and Cannon Busters), and he’ll also be serving as executive producer alongside Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Wiley-Moxley, and Chad Handley. It’s going to feature animation from production studio Studio Mir, that’s been behind hits like Devil May Cry, The Legend of Korra, X-Men ’97 and much more.

Bryan Tyree Henry stars in Bass X Machina as the voice of Bass, and he’s joined by a star-studded cast including the likes of Janelle Monáe as Glory, Tati Gabrielle as Dana, Cree Summer as Ahni, Chaske Spencer as Lighthorse, Currie Graham as Rivenbark, Starletta DuPois as Etta. Monáe even will be providing the official theme song for the limited series titled “HONOR KiLLING.” And as the trailer for the series teases, it’s going to be tackling the legendary historical figure in whole new way. Which will be familiar to fans of the Yasuke anime series as well as it did the same kind of thing.

What Is Bass X Machina About?

Bass X Machina S1. Brian Tyree Henry as Bass Reeves in Bass X Machina S1. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

“In a lawless Steampunk West overrun by brutal outlaws, machines, and supernatural terrors, a father is forced to become judge, jury, and executioner,” Netflix begins to tease about what to expect from Bass X Machina, “—knowing that every act of justice meant to protect his family may ultimately cost him the very people he’s fighting to save.” The trailer further emphasizes that not only is it going to have steampunk elements, but it seems to be drawing from magic with its influences and threats as well.

Netflix has been home to a lot of cool original animated projects such as this, and Bass X Machina is just one of the new projects that the streaming service showed off recently alongside the upcoming Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 and Blue Eye Samurai Season 2. Which means there’s a lot to look forward to as they hit the streaming service soon. How do you feel about Bass X Machina so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!