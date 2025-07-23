Beastars Creator Celebrates Superman With Adorable Krypto Makeover

James Gunn and DC Studios’ new take on Superman has been taking over theaters since it debuted earlier this month, and the creator behind Beastars is sharing their praise for the new film with a cute new makeover for Krypto. Beastars kicked off the first half of the anime’s final season of episodes late last year with Netflix, and ever since fans have been eagerly anticipating to see how it’s all going to come to an end. But for the creator behind the original manga, Beastars‘ story actually came to an end some time ago. So seeing new work from the creator is always fun.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Superman is taking over theaters as all sorts of fans have come out in support of the new film, and they have ranged from notable to some very big surprise creators as well. This includes Beastars series creator Paru Itagaki, who took to social media to share their review for the new film, “Superman was super awesome!! Krypto had me laughing the whole time.” This review was then capped off with a fun new sketch of their take on the super powerful pooch Krypto. Check it out below:

When Is Beastars Coming Back?

Beastars‘ final season originally kicked off with its first cour of episodes with Netflix released last December, and the second and final part of the season is currently scheduled to make its debut with the streaming service some time next year. There has yet to be a more concrete release date or window revealed for the final episodes as of this time, but it will feature a returning cast and staff seen in the first half of the final season as Shinichi Matsumi and Nanami Higuchi returned as director and scriptwriter, respectively, for Studio Orange.

Beastars‘ final episodes will also be introducing some new members to the voice cast too with the likes of Houko Kuwashima as Leano, Yuko Minaguchi as Toki, Tomokazu Seki as Deshico, Ryusei Nakao as Cornu, Genki Muro as Sunaga, Ruriko Aoki as Azuki, Tomokazu Sugita as Holger. They’ll be joining other new additions seen in the final season thus far including Shinichiro Miki as Yahya, Shigeru Chiba as Gosha, Koji Okino as Melon, Tessho Genda as Sagwan, and Fumiko Orikasa as Seven. With the final episodes not hitting until next year, there’s still plenty of time to check out the anime so far.

Orange / DC Studios

What Is Beastars?

If you wanted to catch up on everything that’s happened with Beastars so far, you can currently check out the first two seasons of the anime now streaming with Netflix. They also have the first half of the third season available, and it’s all in both Japanese and English language audio. As for what to expect from the anime on a whole, Netflix teases Beastars as such:

“It is a world where carnivores and herbivores coexist. Following the battle with the culprit who devoured his classmate at school, Legoshi decides to drop out and begins living alone at Beast Apartments. Rouis has entered a prestigious university and resolves to face his father, Ogma. Haru also deals with many struggles as she tries to enjoy campus life. Meanwhile, the city sees an increase of devouring incidents. The fangs of the heinous criminal who is pulling all the strings begin to close in on Legoshi and the others…”