Pluto TV Just Landed the Best Anime of Summer 2023 for Free

Pluto TV started out in 2014 as a free, ad-supported streaming service and quickly grew into a major player after Viacom (now Paramount Global) bought it in 2019. Instead of paying a monthly fee, the service allows viewers to watch short ads before and during shows—just like broadcast TV—making everything free and easy to access. In the era of increasingly expensive subscriptions, the platform’s growth from 36 million users in late 2020 to 80 million by April 2023 shows how much people appreciate no-cost streaming for everything from blockbuster movies to niche anime.

Today, Pluto TV offers over 250 live channels and thousands of on-demand titles, all without requiring a subscription or even an account. The platform shows how FAST (free advertising-supported streaming television) services can compete with paid platforms by offering quality content—everything from anime comedies to gritty movies—without a subscription. And speaking of anime on Pluto TV, in May 2025, the platform quietly added Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead straight into its on-demand library for viewers in the United States, letting fans binge the 12-episode zombie comedy whenever they like.

Zom 100 on Pluto TV: Premise, Availability, and Viewing

Based on Haro Aso’s manga and animated by Bug Films, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead centers on Akira Tendō, a 24-year-old office worker stuck in a soul-crushing marketing job. When a zombie apocalypse hits Tokyo, Akira does the opposite of panic—he sees a chance to finally live. He writes a list of 100 things he wants to do before turning into a zombie, from free fancy meals to wild roller-coaster rides. Along the way, he teams up with old friend Kencho, sharp shooter Takeru, serious planner Shizuka, and others, blending horror, laughs, and a reminder to enjoy life while you can.

Pluto TV has added all 12 episodes of Zom 100 Season 1 to its on-demand catalog alongside a handful of other anime highlights in May 2025. To watch it, all you need to do is open the Pluto TV app or visit Pluto.tv on any web browser. There’s even no need to sign up. From the home screen, just head to the on-demand section and search “Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.” Select any of the anime’s 12 episodes and hit play.

There are no fixed air times—once you pick Zom 100 in the app or on the website, you can watch every episode back-to-back at your own pace. Each episode runs about 24 minutes, with a few quick ads peppered in, mirroring classic TV breaks. Unlike some FAST premieres that expire, Pluto TV hasn’t announced a removal date for Zom 100, so it looks like the anime will be sticking around indefinitely.

More Anime on Pluto TV

Beyond Zom 100, Pluto TV is rolling out Ani-May Weekend Marathons every Saturday and the final Friday of May via ANIME × HIDIVE. Thanks to this collaboration, May 17th and 18th bring K-On!, celebrating the lighthearted highs of a high-school music club. While the next Saturday shines with My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’s sharp-tongued social satire. Finally, from Friday, May 30th, to Saturday, May 31st, you can immerse yourself in Clannad’s emotional story with two full days of nonstop episodes.

In addition, Pluto TV’s Anime Movies channel is running daily film blocks throughout May. Kicking off on Saturday, May 17th is a Bleach: Hell Verse marathon, followed by a Hunter × Hunter double-feature on Sunday, May 18th. The Naruto movie weekend hits on May 24th to 25th, and on Friday, May 30th, you can relive the ’80s and ’90s with a Throwback Anime Movie block. Finally, on Saturday, May 31st, you enjoy back-to-back Urusei Yatsura and City Hunter films. All are free, with no subscriptions or logins required.