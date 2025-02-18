Anime Fans Voted for 2024’s Best Girl (& You Won’t Believe the Winner)

2024 was jam packed with some of the biggest anime releases fans have seen in years, and fans have voted for who they believe is the best girl of the year overall. It’s been a great time to be a fan of anime and manga as there are more releases hitting now than there ever have been before. This means that each season there are many notable shows that fans want to keep up with week to week, and introduced fans to all sorts of new heroines that have already made their mark on fans with just their short time on screens.

Now that we’re far enough from 2024 and fans have been able to catch up with many of the shows, fans on Reddit have voted for the best girls of the year overall. With 44 potential heroines vying for the top spot across 25 different shows, and many votes counted for each round, fans have selected Anna Yanami from Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! as Anime’s Best Girl of 2024. Beating out top contenders like Delicious in Dungeon‘s Marcelle Donato, it’s a pretty big win for the formerly losing heroine indeed.

Who Were 2024’s Best Anime Girls?

With a bracket featuring the 44 potentially winning heroines spread across two sides, the final four ended up being Anna Yanami, Marcelle Donato, Momo Ayase from Dandadan, and Utena Hiiragi from Gushing Over Magical Girls. Anna’s win over the others (with nearly 1000 votes in the final round to win the title) showcases just how notable of a heroine she really was within the year. Because while Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! didn’t quite have the immediate or worldwide impact of a show like Dandadan, it was striking major chords with fans in a much different kind of way thanks to its heroines like Anna.

Anna wasn’t the only character from Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! within the tournament either as each of the heroines had their chance to make it to the top. But along the way, each of them were defeated by the more notable heroines. Marcelle nearly making it to the top spot with nearly 500 votes also makes a lot of sense as well as Delicious in Dungeon had really started picking up steam with fans in 2024 after starting out with its first half released in the Fall 2023 anime schedule.

Why Is Anna So Popular?

As mentioned earlier, Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! was far from the most talked about anime release of last year. It didn’t quite get as much buzz as some of the more blockbuster releases like Kaiju No. 8, for example, but it gained traction in much more notable ways. Anna and the rest of the heroines of the series are losers, as the title of the show suggests. They are the girls who lose out in love as their love interest ends up choosing someone else. But as fans see, they are usually depicted as more of the romantic interests in a traditional romantic comedy series.

But rather than disappearing as soon as the male protagonist makes their choice of partner, Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! instead focuses on these young women as they reflect on losing out on that love. It’s something the show really hit out of the park with Anna as she goes from the first loser we see to becoming one of the best heroines of the year. So while this is a surprise that she’s won with fans, it’s also very much not.

But who was your favorite anime girl of 2024? Do you agree with the winner here? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!