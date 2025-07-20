Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie Celebrates Debut With New Trailer: Watch

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has officially kicked off its big comeback with a new movie now screening in theaters across Japan, and now the film is celebrating its initial release with a new trailer showing off some new footage ahead of its launch in North America. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Chapter 1 is now hitting theaters overseas, and tickets for the initial screenings reportedly sold out in just a few minutes. It’s not hard to see why considering that fans are definitely excited to see the next new phase in the anime franchise’s saga after years of anticipation.

As fans in Japan get their eyes on the first major film of a fully planned three feature film trilogy taking on the Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is preparing for its launch across international territories through the Summer and Fall. With the new movie aiming for a release in the United States and Canada later this September, you can check out the newest trailer for the Demon Slayer movie below featuring one of its theme songs, “A World Where the Sun Never Rises” as performed by Aimer.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie Hits Big in Japan

Now that Demon Slayer: Kiimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Chapter 1 is making its way through Japan, initial reviews from fans have been absolutely glowing with praise. Not only is the production of the animation being praised (which has become the norm for the Demon Slayer anime overall), but the story for the film itself has been taking fans by surprise. This success has been reflective in the initial box office as well as the new release is already speeding past some of the previous milestones held by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train.

This is without even factoring in its release in North America and international territories either. Distributed by Sony Pictures Entertainment and Crunchyroll outside of Japan, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be coming to theaters in the United States and Canada beginning on September 12th and will be release with both Japanese and English language audio (and will also be available in premium and IMAX formats). The runtime for the film has also been clocked in at two hours and 35 minutes, so it’s a big one for sure.

When Is Demon Slayer’s New Movie Coming Out in My Country?

The international release date schedule for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle breaks down as such:

August 14: Malaysia, Singapore, Pakistan

August 15: Cambodia, Indonesia, Vietnam

August 20: Philippines

September 11: Mexico, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Caribbean (Jamaica, Aruba, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Curacao), Central America, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Ethiopia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Macedonia, Netherlands, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Syria, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates

September 12: India, Mongolia, Spain, Bulgaria, Estonia, Finland, Kenya, Latvia, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Romania, Southern Africa, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom

September 17: Belgium, France, French-speaking Africa, Luxembourg, Switzerland (French-speaking)

September 18: Moldova

September 25: Austria, Germany, Switzerland (German-speaking)

The release dates for the final two films of the Infinity Castle trilogy have yet to be announced as of this time, so for now you can catch up with everything that’s happened in the Demon Slayer anime thus far now streaming with platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu.