Gachiakuta Teases Rudo’s Next Challenge With First Look at Episode 5

Gachiakuta has been running its way through the Summer 2025 anime schedule, and the anime has dropped the first look at what’s next with a tease of Rudo’s next big challenge. Kei Urana’s Gachiakuta was the most anticipated new anime adaptation heading into the Summer, and it’s been proven why after the first four episodes of the new series have hit. As Rudo has been gradually introduced more to life on the Ground and the Givers that help defend it, it’s now time for things to get even more series as the anime continues with new episodes. The challenges are only beginning from here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gachiakuta just put Rudo against his first major challenge against the Trash Beasts in the field as he froze in the face of a real enemy. Curious about this new world and what he needs to do to not only survive it, but someday escape it, it looks like a new challenge is already coming Rudo’s way with a mysterious new character who will be making their full debut with Episode 5. Check out the first look at what’s coming in Gachiakuta Episode 5 below.

Episode 5「Raiders」

Summary ＆ Preview clip

￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣

Rudo is disheartened by his uselessness on the field and loses confidence. The next day, the Cleaners receive an assignment to retrieve a living person who has fallen from the Sphere. Rudo is worried that he’ll… pic.twitter.com/3n0XQdNv29 — Gachiakuta World News (@Gachiakuta_News) August 5, 2025

How to Watch Gachiakuta Episode 5

Gachiakuta Episode 5 will be releasing in Japan on Sunday, August 10th, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll alongside its debut. The synopsis for the episode teases what’s next for Rudo and the Givers as such, “Rudo is disheartened by his uselessness on the field and loses confidence. The next day, the Cleaners receive an assignment to retrieve a living person who has fallen from the Sphere. Rudo is worried that he’ll be a hinderance again but decides to go along in hopes of finding some information about how to return.” But it’s still being fairly ominous in terms of what’s actually coming next.

At the end of the latest episode, a mysterious hooded figure was revealed to be interested in hearing that a Spherite is now on the Ground. It’s clear these first look images have revealed this new figure in full, and now it’s just a matter of seeing what’s actually coming in the new episode as Rudo continues to figure out what he actually wants to do as a member of the Givers. They’ve all been revealed to be so strong and capable, and Rudo doesn’t see himself as someone who can be as useful as the others in his life.

Bones Film

What to Know for Gachiakuta

If you wanted to catch up with Gachiakuta as the anime continues with new episodes, you can now find it streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll (along with its English dub). The first season will be running for two consecutive cours of episodes through both the Summer and Fall 2025 schedules, so there’s going to be a fairly long run of episodes through the rest of the year.

Crunchyroll teases what to expect from Gachiakuta as such, “In a floating city where the rich discard their waste—and people—Rudo is framed for murder and thrown into the Pit, where a hellscape of mutated garbage beasts dwell. To survive, he must wield a new power and join the Cleaners. Rudo doesn’t just aim to battle monsters, but the corrupt who cast him into Hell.”