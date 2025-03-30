One Piece Drops Epic Trailer for Episode 1123 Return

Play video

After what seemed like an eternity, One Piece’s anime is finally returning this coming weekend, putting an end to the six-month-long hiatus at long last. As great as the Fishman Island Arc remaster was, fans have only been biding their time till the main series’ return, and excitement is understandably through the roof, especially with the anime returning with a bang with two episodes instead of one. Piling onto the anticipation, One Piece has already revealed another teaser for Episode 1123, giving fans an additional glimpse into the anime’s spectacular return.

With only a handful of days to go till the fateful day of return, One Piece’s official Japanese YouTube account has finally shared the preview for Episode 1123, which is titled “The World is in Shock: The Straw Hat Barricade Incident.” As revealed at AnimeJapan 2025, Episode 1123 will be released on Saturday, April 5th, with Episode 1124 airing the subsequent day. Both episodes will be simulcast on Crunchyroll along with a special 83-minute recap of the first part of the Egghead Arc for any fans seeking a refresher before going into part two.

One Piece Hypes Episode 1123 Ahead of its Release With Stunning Preview

As the title of the episode suggests, Episode 1123 of One Piece will finally be returning to the main story line at Egghead where much has transpired since fans last checked in, evidently snowballing into an event of great significance that will shock the world. The episode preview starts off with a stunning panoramic view of Egghead Island surrounded by Navy ships, with Saint Saturn, Admiral Kizaru and Vice Admiral Doll making a few teasing, split-second appearances. York, who was shockingly revealed to be the traitor on Egghead in Episode 1111 before the anime cut to Kid, Koby, Buggy, and Sabo’s side storylines.

Without spoiling too much, Episode 1123 certainly has some big surprises in store, and fans may need to strap in for the ride as part two of the Egghead Arc has everything from exciting matchups and heart wrenching backstories to shocking lore drops in store. True to its initial promise, the trailers and the latest episode preview all prove that One Piece’s anime has indeed kept up the same quality of animation, if not improved it even further, making the long wait worth it.

One Piece is available to watch on Crunchyroll and Netflix.