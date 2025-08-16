10 Best Genjutsu in Naruto, Ranked

In the world of Naruto, the strongest shinobi don’t always win with raw power or flashy moves, but by turning their opponent’s mind into a battlefield. Every shinobi has to master three main types of jutsu: ninjutsu, taijutsu, and the more mind-twisting art of genjutsu. Genjutsu manipulates the flow of your chakra to trap you in illusions that feel completely real. It can be used to mislead or distract enemies, but it can also be a dangerous psychological attack on its own against even the most powerful characters. Because while none of it is technically real, the pain, fear, and trauma it causes absolutely are.

Known for its relatable characters, unforgettable story arcs, and intense battles, Naruto is one of the most iconic anime series ever made, but what really sets it apart from other anime is how every character has their own completely unique ability. And in the action-packed universe of Naruto, genjutsu users bring something especially chilling to the table. Throughout the series, we get to see many powerful genjutsu techniques. These ten represent the absolute peak of illusion-based warfare, each one powerful enough to make even the strongest shinobi question what’s real.

10) Demonic Flute: Phantom Sound Chains

Imagine hearing a melody that starts off beautiful, only to realize that the sound is literally chaining your limbs. That’s exactly what Tayuya’s signature genjutsu technique does. Unlike most genjutsu that require eye contact or being close to your target, this one can affect anyone within hearing range, making it perfect for long-distance battles or situations where you don’t even know where your enemy is.

When Tayuya used it on Shikamaru, he found himself stuck in a barren landscape with his arms and legs tied up by ropes, watching his own flesh melt away from his skeleton. However, this technique does have one major weakness: Wind Release users can literally blow the sound away. What the victim of the genjuatsu sees also seems to vary. Kabuto got this ability later after acquiring Tayuya’s DNA, and when he used it on Sasuke and Itachi, they saw snakes coiling around their arms and torso instead.

9) Demonic Illusion: Hell Viewing Technique

This technique is particularly cruel because it forces you to watch your deepest, darkest fear play out in vivid detail right before your eyes. The Hell Viewing Technique digs deep into your subconscious to find whatever you’re most afraid of. This includes fears you didn’t even know you had.

When Kakashi used this jutsu on Sakura, she saw what looked like Sasuke’s dead body, and the image was so realistic that she instantly passed out from shock. Unlike other genjutsu that show the same thing to everyone, this one creates a unique nightmare based on each person’s individual fears. While experienced shinobi might be able to break free by recognizing it’s not real, most people can’t stay calm when they’re staring directly at their worst nightmare come to life.

8) Temple of Nirvana Technique

This technique puts everyone within an area under the same illusion: thousands of white feathers falling from the sky like snow. Once you see enough of them, your eyelids start getting heavy, and no amount of willpower can keep you awake. The genjutsu’s biggest strength is how beautiful it looks; most people are too busy admiring the falling feathers to realize they’re being put under a spell.

Kabuto used it to commence the Konoha Crush, instantly knocking out everyone during the Chunin Exams. Once you’re under this genjutsu’s spell, you can’t be woken up through conventional means like shaking or yelling. The only way out is either recognizing the illusion before you completely fall asleep, or having someone else break it.

7) Bringer-of-Darkness Technique

Sometimes the simplest techniques can be the most effective, and this one is a perfect example. The Bringer-of-Darkness Technique, mastered by Senju clan members like Hashirama and Tobirama, does exactly what it sounds like: it makes you see nothing but complete darkness. It might sound basic compared to other genjutsu on this list, but imagine trying to survive a life-or-death fight when you literally can’t see anything at all.

This technique doesn’t just remove light, it makes you feel like you’re trapped in an endless void. When Hashirama used it against the Third Hokage during the Konoha Crush arc, even someone as experienced as Hiruzen had trouble defending himself properly. However, skilled ninja can still rely on their other senses to fight back as Hiruzen managed to counter it by tracking his opponents’ chakra.

6) Demonic Illusion: Toad Confrontation Chant

Picture ancient toads singing together in perfect harmony, and anyone who hears their song instantly gets caught in the genjutsu. Within the illusion, you’re sealed in place by four toad samurai inside a barrier of water, completely unable to move or escape. The song has been passed down through generations of Mount Myōboku, but only the Two Great Sage Toads have ever been able to perform it properly because of how complex the harmonies are.

The genjutsu can only be broken if the user decides to end it themselves, or if Mount Myoboku’s secret Stone Swords are driven into your heart in the real world. The only downside is that it takes time to prepare and get the harmony just right, which makes it tricky to use in the middle of a battle. Still, the technique was powerful enough to be used during both Naruto’s and Jiraiya’s fights against Pain, proving just how effective it really is.

5) Izanami

Created specifically to counter Izanagi, Izanami traps you in an endless loop of the same events until you finally accept reality and stop trying to fight your fate. It’s not just a time loop; it’s more like a psychological prison meant to force you into self-reflection and acceptance. The technique works by the user memorizing a specific set of physical sensations, both their own and their opponent’s, and then recreating those exact moments to trigger the loop.

The Uchiha clan originally created Izanami to punish members who were abusing Izanagi’s power, forcing them to confront their actions and change their ways. Itachi used it against Kabuto during the Fourth Shinobi World War. Trapping him in an infinite cycle that could only be broken once he admitted the truth about himself and accepted the consequences of his actions.

4) Izanagi

Izanagi blurs the line between illusion and reality by giving you full control over what is and isn’t real for as long as it’s active. That means you can undo injuries or even erase your own death by rewriting the outcome to whatever you want. When you do this, the injured or dead version of yourself fades away, and your healthy self immediately takes its place like nothing ever happened.

Danzo used this to fight Sasuke, dying over and over, then suddenly being alive again like nothing had happened. This wasn’t healing or resurrection; he was literally rewriting reality to make unwanted events never occur in the first place. Only Uchiha clan members and descendants of the Sage can use Izanagi, and in exchange for that power, the Sharingan they use goes permanently blind, unless they have the Rinnegan to restore it.

3) Tsukuyomi

Itachi’s signature Mangekyō Sharingan technique, Tsukuyomi, traps his opponent in an illusion world that he has complete control over. Once you make eye contact with Itachi while he’s using it, you’re transported to a dimension where he completely controls your perception of time. He uses Tsukuyomi to torture victims for what feels like days in just a few seconds.

Kakashi learned this the hard way during his battle with Itachi, where he experienced three full days of torture even though only a few seconds had passed in the real world. The worst part is that normal methods of breaking genjutsu are completely useless against this technique; only a powerful Sharingan user has any hope of escaping once they’re trapped. Although using it takes a huge amount of chakra, and like all Mangekyō Sharingan abilities, it puts a lot of strain on Itachi’s eyes, slowly destroying his vision every time he uses it.

2) Kotoamatsukami

Shisui Uchiha had one of the most dangerous genjutsu ever, with power that could shift the entire balance of the shinobi world. Kotoamatsukami doesn’t just create illusions; it completely rewrites your thoughts and memories so perfectly that you genuinely believe you’re acting on your own free will. It’s considered a genjutsu of the highest level because you never even realize that you were manipulated in the first place.

Under normal circumstances, this technique can only be used once every ten years, but that period can be drastically reduced if you have Hashirama Senju’s chakra. Even then, Danzo noted it still couldn’t be used multiple times in a single day. That’s exactly why he was so desperate to get his hands on Shisui’s eyes; he knew the ability to control someone without them knowing could change the entire ninja world.

1) Infinite Tsukuyomi

What if someone had the power to trap every single person on Earth inside their perfect dream? That’s exactly what the Infinite Tsukuyomi does. Unlike other genjutsu that target one or two people, this one can put the entire planet under its spell in one go, letting the user enslave everyone in a dream while slowly draining their chakra.

The victims live out their perfect dreams, totally unaware that they’re being used as fuel for the God Tree. Over time, it reduces them to shells of their former selves and ultimately converts them into White Zetsu creatures. Only Rinnegan users can block the light of the Infinite Tsukuyomi, saving themselves and those within their range from its control, and even then, they need the chakra of the nine-tailed beast to end it and free the world.

Do you agree with this ranking of the best Naruto genjutsu? Let us know in the comments!