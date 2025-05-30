Akira Toriyama Didn’t Create One of Dragon Ball’s Best Characters

Dragon Ball is one of the oldest and most iconic anime and manga franchises of all time. The series’ creator, Akira Toriyama, is responsible for creating the majority of the characters. Even so, Toei Animation’s contribution to the series’ popularity can’t be overlooked. Not only did the studio release an anime adaptation of the manga, but it also created several spin-offs, sequels, and prequels that weren’t part of the main story. In such cases, Toei animators and artists would create new characters and even transformations from scratch that’d end up becoming fan favorites. Goku’s father, Bardock, is one of the best characters in the franchise, introduced in the 1990 television special, Dragon Ball Z: Bardock – The Father of Goku.

Dragon Ball’s animator and character designer, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru, was primarily responsible for designing Bardock along with the rest of the team. After all, it was for a prequel story following Goku’s father before Frieza destroyed Planet Vegeta. Bardock sent his son to Earth before the tragedy took place, for less-than-ideal reasons. He also fought on the frontlines to stop the villain, but was no match against Frieza’s overwhelming force. Later on, Toriyama even briefly included in the main story, honoring the character’s efforts in trying to save his son and his people.

Bardock Is Still an Iconic Dragon Ball Character

One of the qualities that makes Bardock intriguing is that he doesn’t fit the standard criteria of a “hero.” Saiyans weren’t peaceful people; rather, they were bloodthirsty and always craved more power. Bardock was no different since he was introduced as a ruthless Saiyan warrior who takes pride in battle and conquest. However, after gaining the ability to see the future, he realizes the Saiyans are on the verge of extinction and that Frieza will betray them. He transforms from a bloodthirsty warrior to a kind and loving father towards Goku. After ensuring his son is safe, he does everything he can to save his race, but to no avail. Later on, Bardock became a canon character after appearing in Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

He also appears in Chapter 77 of the Dragon Ball Super manga during a flashback scene. Toei’s version of Bardock is more ruthless, cold, and emotionally distant, perfectly fitting for an anti-hero. However, Toriyama made the character more caring and soft, who sent his son away to protect him from the impending destruction. While one is morally gray and complex, the other is a tragic hero. Despite the significant differences, both versions of Bardock are just as popular, with the Toei one being slightly more favorable to fans.



