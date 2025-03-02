Dragon Ball Daima: Goku’s Big Victory Hints at a Classic Piccolo Moment

Akira Toriyama’s last project, Dragon Ball Daima, concluded at the same time as his first death anniversary. Daima aired in the same year as the franchise’s 40th anniversary, winning the hearts of fans worldwide. The new adventure brings Goku and his friends to the Demon World, where they try to gather the dragon balls and get back to normal. However, as if navigating through an unknown world wasn’t difficult enough, they are turned into children, making them less powerful than before. The anime ends on a happy note, turning Goku and the others back to their normal age and changing the status quo of the Demon World.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead for the Dragon Ball Daima Finale!

King Gomah is the main antagonist of the show, and the anime concludes with his defeat. Majin Kuu becomes the new Demon King, promising to make the Demon World a scary yet good place to live in. He makes Arinsu the Vice Supreme Demon King and asks her for help to fulfill his goal. Goku and his friends head back to Earth as the Demon World tries to settle in with the change in monarchy. Additionally, the anime also featured Goku’s Super Saiyan 4, which is slightly different from Dragon Ball GT. The transformation unpacks some serious power, as displayed in Goku’s powerful Kamehameha.

Gomah getting a hole blasted through his chest is reminiscent of an earlier demon king…though of course Gomah just regenerates (which, in retrospect, is a little odd Piccolo Senior didn’t do) pic.twitter.com/EhJcxF8QiS — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) February 28, 2025

Goku’s Kamehameha Is a Callback to King Piccolo’s Defeat in Dragon Ball

King Piccolo, also known as the Great Demon King, was a major antagonist in the original Dragon Ball series. Goku defeated the villain with one of his most iconic moves—the Reverse Kamehameha-propelled aerial attack punching a clean hole through the demon king. Before dying, King Piccolo spat out an egg, ensuring his reincarnation as Piccolo Jr. However, the Namek would later become Goku’s rival and ally in Dragon Ball Z. In Daima, Goku used his Ultra Kamehameha to punch a hole through Gomah’s chest, even tearing rifts through to each of the other worlds in the Demon Realm.

While the new attack is incredibly powerful, it still reminds us of how the young fighter defeated the “other” Demon King. Whether it’s villains or heroes, characters getting punched a hole is common in Dragon Ball. Dragon Ball fights, especially in Z and beyond, emphasize over-the-top powers. A simple punch is never enough, so the characters need to suffer devastating injuries to highlight how powerful their opponents are. A hole through the chest is one of the most brutal wounds, often meant to convey their fatal implications.

In Dragon Ball Z, Goku held Raditz in place while Piccolo used a Full-Nelson Special Beam Cannon to kill both of them in one shot. Meanwhile, this attack also gave Piccolo a chance to shine in the Dragon Ball Daima finale’s battle. Although Piccolo didn’t get much limelight throughout the series, he was quick to act after seeing Gomah getting injured. The only way to take out the third eye is by striking the back of his head three times. Piccolo struck Gomah twice but, unfortunately, failed in his third attempt. Gomah was able to regenerate after the second strike, which made things difficult. Majin Kuu later got an opening to get the job done.

