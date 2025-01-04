Legendary Fantasy Series Finally Returns After Two Year Hiatus

Ranking of Kings, a modern legend of a Fantasy series, has finally returned from hiatus with some brand new chapters of the manga. Ranking of Kings has been steadily getting much more of the worldwide renown its supposed to have ever since it made its official TV anime debut back in 2021. Sosuke Toka’s original Ranking of Kings manga had been steadily running with online services such as Manga Hack in Japan since 2017, but the anime really helped push its recognition to a whole new level. But at the height of its popularity, the manga had gone on a fairly lengthy hiatus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back in April 2023, Ranking of Kings had announced with the launch of Chapters 230 and 231 that it would be going on a hiatus for a while. No reason for the hiatus had been given, nor was there a potential return date. But on December 31st last year, Ranking of Kings officially returned for Chapter 232 on Manga Hack. This was quickly followed by the release of Chapters 233 through 236 that have been released every day since. The series is available in its original Japanese, but you can find more here.

WIT Studio

What Is Ranking of Kings?

Ranking of Kings is a very special series. Focusing on Prince Bojji, a young prince who is much different from his powerful giant of a father. Though he cannot speak, and is fairly weak when it comes to power, Bojji is still very much a kind-hearted boy who is willing to stand up for what’s right when it comes to the fate of his kingdom. Through the anime, fans watch Bojji as he discovers what really makes him strong and uses that to topple some of the biggest foes fans have ever seen in a fantasy series like this.

The TV anime was such a hit by the team at Wit Studio (Attack on Titan‘s first three seasons, Suicide Squad Isekai) that it was soon followed up with a special spin-off series highlighting more of its world and characters, Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage, which made its premiere in Spring 2023 around the time when the manga first went on hiatus. But as the manga returns, it’s not a done deal for the anime either as there are still some new projects now in the works.

WIT Studio

What’s Next for Ranking of Kings?

While there is currently no sign of a full TV anime series return for the franchise as the time of this publication, Ranking of Kings did announce that a new feature film project now in the works. It was teased to be a brand-new film, so it could be featuring a brand new story not seen in the manga. But since it was first announced in 2023, there have not been any new details revealed for the new film in regards to story, length, title, or staff behind it all.

Ranking of Kings series creator Sosuke Toka was also caught in some surprise legal trouble recently. The creator took legal action against a fan online who had been making defamatory comments about them and their work. The fan had later noted that these comments were made out of anger over the thought that Ranking of Kings was copying another work they had enjoyed, but the initial comments took off to such a point that they were getting negative attention for them overseas. But in good news, at least Ranking of Kings has returned with new manga chapters after fans have been waiting all this time.