Here’s Why Asta Will Be Black Clover’s Ultimate Wizard King

The foundation of Black Clover’s story is two rivals competing to see who will rise to the ranks of the Wizard King, a title granted to the most talented and worthy mage in the Kingdom. The story follows Asta and Yuno, who grew up in the same orphanage but are polar opposites. Since birth, Yuno has showcased exceptional talent in Wind Magic, even to the point of acquiring a legendary four-leaf clover grimoire. A talent like that rarely ever shows up in the Clover King, so his path to success is pretty much a given. However, there’s only one person with the ability to surpass him: a magicless boy who just doesn’t know when to give up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite being born with no magic at all, Asta never gave up trying to achieve his goals. His sheer determination and relentless pursuit towards trying to become the Wizard King inspired everyone around him, especially his rival, Yuno. The story has come a long way in 10 years, and we’ve followed the boys’ journey from joining their respective Squads to becoming one of the most renowned Magic Knights in the Clove Kingdom. The final arc, titled “The Ultimate Wizard King,” focuses on the fight against Lucius Zogratis. As the name suggests, it may end with one character earning the title of the Ultimate Wizard King, and chances are, it could be Asta.

Asta Has a Strength That Can Never Be Achieved or Tamed by Magic

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

Asta makes up for his lack of mana with his ability to use Anti-Magic, which nullifies all kinds of spells. To top it all off, he has trained his body for years, so his immense physical strength contributes significantly in a battle. However, that’s not the only thing that makes him special. Asta has the ability to turn people to his side, regardless of who they are. Whether it’s his former enemies or fellow members of the Magic Knights who looked down on him because of his status, he moves people more with his actions than his words.

Black Clover releases three chapters in the Summer 2025 Jump GIGA issue, and we witness firsthand the incredible impact he has had on the people he has met so far. Mages from the Diamond Kingdom, his former enemies from the Eye of the Midnight Sun, as well as other Magic Knights. After the Dungeon Exploration Arc, Asta and Yuno ask Julius Novachrono, the current Wizard King, about how to reach that level.

The most plausible answer would’ve been working hard and gaining enough strength to stand above everyone. However, as someone who has been on the top, Julius knows there’s more to it than meets the eye. He says anyone can become strong, but what matters most is to show results. A Magic Knight must prove they are worthy of the title by concrete achievements that emphasize tangible outcomes and effectiveness over just inherent potential. By that logic, Asta has already met the requirements to become the Wizard King. However, there’s another reason why he could be considered the best Wizard King in the kingdom.

Asta as Wizard King Could Break a Centuries-Long Systemic Cycle

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

The Clover Kingdom may look peaceful on the surface, but it’s plagued by discrimination and classism. A majority of the country’s population is commoners, who possess very little mana. In contrast, the royals and nobles are overflowing with mana, which allows them to look down on commoners, even if they are members of the Magic Knights like Asta and Yuno. Although Yuno’s identity as the Prince of the Spade Kingdom was revealed much later in the story.

There’s a clear distinction among the kingdom’s population in terms of their standard of living, where they reside, and how they are treated. Although Julius tried to bridge the gap between the people, he had his hands tied deeply ingrained nature of the issue and the limitations of his position. Even so, he did work towards the goal of accepting more commoners in the Magic Knights, so the systematic oppression would one day cease to exist.

While Julius only lit the torch to eradicate the discrimination, it’s up to someone else to carry it after him. And who would be a better candidate than a magicless commoner who is loved by the entire kingdom and the neighboring countries? Perhaps having a headstrong Wizard King who doesn’t back down, isn’t scared to speak his mind, or surrender to power, is just what the people of the Clover Kingdom need.