Black Clover Promo Gives Asta & Yuno Wizard King Worthy Makeovers

Black Clover has been getting ready to crown a new Wizard King as it comes to an end, and some special new art has given Asta and Yuno some Wizard King worthy makeovers ahead of the grand finale. Black Clover has been working through the final arc of its run as series creator Yuki Tabata has been returning with new chapters of the series every few months as part of the quarterly launch schedule for Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine. In a bit of a serendipitous way, however, Black Clover has also kicked off its 10th anniversary of the manga’s original debut as it gets ready for the end.

Black Clover is now celebrating the 10th anniversary of the manga’s original release with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the publisher is going all out for the series as it prepares to return with new chapters in a little under a week from the time of this writing. Series creator Yuki Tabata has been going all out for the occasion, and that includes some special new art that gives Asta and Yuno some cool makeovers teasing either of their potential Wizard King futures. Check it out below as spotted by @WSJ_manga on X.

How Black Clover Is Celebrating 10 Years

Black Clover is now celebrating its 10th anniversary of its original manga debut, and fans were surprised earlier this year when the actual 10th anniversary date came and went without any updates. It turns out that the franchise was biding its time until it revealed its full slate of planned celebrations for its 10th anniversary that not only include three new chapters coming this Summer (and potentially bringing the manga closer to its end than ever before), but some other special shout outs from Shueisha’s other major creators and artists too.

Black Clover has also recruited 17 other major Shonen Jump artists and creators to help commemorate its historic milestone as each of them will be sharing their own takes on the long running series. The first few of these makeovers have been officially revealed, and include fun makeovers from huge names like One Piece‘s Eiichiro Oda and Naruto’s Masashi Kishimoto amongst them. But there are still many more promos of this kind on the way with the series’ new update coming this Summer. So Black Clover fans are about to be hit with one of the series’ biggest updates yet.

What’s Next for Black Clover?

Black Clover is now in the works on its final arc, and each new update from Yuki Tabata brings us one step closer to its potential grand finale. Asta and Yuno have been facing off against Lucius Zogratis, but it was revealed earlier this Spring that they had been fighting against yet another clone all along. But as the series returns with new chapters this Summer, Yuno is making one final stand against Lucius in the hopes that Asta will soon recover enough to return to the battlefield and hopefully settle this war for the fate of the Clover Kingdom once and for all.

Both Asta and Yuno had dreamed of becoming the Wizard King one day, and it’s clear that this battle will cement one of them as the future ruler when it’s all said and done (as the final arc is dubbed the “Ultimate Wizard King” arc after all). It seems to be leaning towards Yuno at the moment, but fans have learned to not count Asta out when it really comes down to it. We’ll have to see what’s next for the two rivals.