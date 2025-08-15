Black Clover Brings Back a Missing Kingdom After 7 Years

Black Clover‘s manga is nearing its climax; however, before Yuki Tabata concludes Asta’s journey, he seems determined to give the spotlight to all the characters who have shaped the series’ narrative. With a run of almost 400 chapters, Black Clover stands among the longest-running manga of the past several decades in Shonen Jump, and over this time, countless characters have been introduced. Each introduction has been carefully crafted, leaving a significant impact on Asta’s journey and, in turn, being influenced by it. Most major characters have initially appeared as villains but have parted ways with Asta on good terms, often promising to return the favor. This is exactly what is now unfolding, especially after Asta was mortally wounded in Chapter 380.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead for Black Clover Chapter 381!

Following Asta’s injury, Yuno once again stepped forward in Black Clover Chapter 381, titled The Ultimate Mage, this time also wielding Asta’s anti-magic, making him the ultimate mage and likely the strongest human mage to ever exist in Black Clover. Meanwhile, Mimosa took on the task of healing Asta. However, with the Paladins growing even stronger and more monstrous, and Morris, a key villain in this final arc, intent on stopping her, the series brings back the major characters from the Diamond Kingdom. They arrive just in time to hold back Morris, who was originally a conspirator from the Diamond Kingdom, giving Mimosa the chance to heal Asta.

The First-Ever Introduced Kingdom After the Clover Kingdom Returns

The last time the Diamond Kingdom appeared in the manga was in Black Clover Chapter 229, released in November 2019. At that time, it was revealed that the Spade Kingdom had raided the Diamond Kingdom and taken control of most of its territory. It was never fully explained what happened to the main characters featured in the conflict between the Clover and Diamond Kingdoms, including Mars, who had been striving to reform his nation after his encounter with Asta. In the latest twist, the reintroduction of the Diamond Kingdom features Mars leading prominent figures from the kingdom, such as Lotus, Ladros, Fana, Mareilla, and even Fanzell Kruger, one of Asta’s earliest teachers, into the fray.

Although the Diamond Kingdom’s last major involvement with Asta was nearly a decade ago, their return in the final arc is far from insignificant. It highlights the lasting influence of Asta’s journey in Black Clover as well as the lives he’s touched. Alongside them, recent chapters have also brought back other former antagonists, such as the Elf Tribe, now joining forces to help Asta against a common enemy. The past three chapters have essentially served as a reflection on the series, bringing back characters once shaped by Asta, an indirect fulfillment of his dream to become the Wizard King and earn recognition from others. While these characters’ roles in the current battle may seem small, their presence is deeply meaningful, as they are helping Asta rise once more, shaping him again to face an overwhelming adversary and claim victory.