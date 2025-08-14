Black Clover’s Movie Is a Must-Watch for Fans to Get the Whole Story

The Black Clover manga returns with new chapters this month, continuing the final fight against Lucius Zogratis. Jump GIGA’s Summer 2025 issue not only celebrated the manga’s 10th anniversary but also included three chapters that bring us closer to the ending than ever. While Yuno is fighting Lucius by using Anti-Magic, Mimosa is doing everything she can to save Asta, who is teetering at the edge of death. Amid the chaos, Asta’s allies and even his former enemies all join the fight to help take Lucius down. With everyone else, Mimosa buys enough time to cast her Ultimate Magic to fully heal Asta.

However, one of those allies turns out to be Millie Maxwell, a character from the Black Clover film: Sword of the Wizard King, which was released in 2023. She arrives with the Clover Kingdom’s 0th branch of the Magic Tool Research Lab, some of whom used to be members of the Eye of the Midnight Sun. Additionally, Lucius uses Barrier Magic, an ability of Jester Garandros, the 16th Wizard King, and Legion Magic, which belonged to Princia Funnybunny, the 11th Wizard King. Both these characters are long deceased, but they served as antagonists in the anime film after being resurrected by Conrad Leto, the 27th Wizard King and Julius Novachrono’s predecessor. Despite Yuki Tabata’s involvement in the anime film, it wasn’t widely considered manga canon until now.

What Is the Plot of Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King?

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

Apart from working alongside Ai Orii and Johnny Onda for the story, Yuki Tabata also designed Conrad’s character and supervised all the designs by Itsuko Takeda. However, despite his involvement, the film was considered non-canon since it’s not an adaptation from the original manga. The story takes place during the six-month timeskip between Chapters 228 and 229, when Asta and other Magic Knights were training to prepare themselves for the battle against the Dark Triad.

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

Conrad, Julius’ predecessor, once had the respect of all the Clover Kingdom citizens as a beloved Wizard King. However, he turned against the kingdom after a major tragedy, and Julius was forced to seal him away. His seal breaks during the events of the Elf Reincarnation Arc, and he returns with the sole ambition of destroying the Clover Kingdom. He wields the legendary Imperial Sword: Elsdocia, created by Lemiel Silvamillion Clover, and has been passed down through the Wizard Kings for generations.

Conrad seeks to change the corrupt ways of the kingdom, where equality prevails. Although his intentions are noble, he is taking a dangerous approach by seeking to destroy all and revive only those whom he deems fit to live in the ideal society. He revives the three wizard kings of the past, Edward Avalaché, Princia Funnybunny, and Jester Garandaros, who share the same ideals. Asta and the Magic Knights must fight against the overwhelming force of four Wizard Kings in order to restore peace in the Clover Kingdom in this thrilling interlude that Black Clover fans will surely enjoy.

The film is currently streaming on Netflix, with the original anime series also on Netflix as well as Crunchyroll and Hulu.