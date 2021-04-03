Black Clover Finale Shows Off How Much Asta Has Grown

✖

Black Clover's big finale showed how much Asta has grown through the anime's run! The anime finally came to an end with Episode 170 of the series, and while there are still new chapters of Yuki Tabata's original manga series taking the story further, the anime came to an end with a full circle moment for Asta. Introduced to fans as a loud but kind young man, Asta has been working harder than anyone in order to someday accomplish his dreams of becoming the Wizard King. But with the final moments of the series making his immediate goals intense, it was a great way to reflect how far he's come.

Black Clover's series finale caps off Asta's fight against the devil in his grimmoire, and it served a couple of notable purposes. Not only did it finally bring these long time partners officially together, this fight also showed off how much Asta has come since he was doing push ups in the forest. Thanks to those he has fought before, he has pushed far beyond the limits placed on him at the beginning of the anime.

When Liebe takes control of all of the swords in the grimmoire, Asta is left to defend himself with only one arm and the katana Yami had let him use during the fight with Dante. He might have been disadvantaged, but he began to use the sword techniques of the close allies and opponents he has fought through the course of the anime such as his sword wielding teacher, Yami, Patry, and more.

Asta's physical strength is apparent, of course, but the finale shows that Asta's emotional strength has been improved as well. His determination has been morphed into a more direct energy that he will now point at the Spade Kingdom for their rematch in a couple of days. It's this feeling that eventually wins Nacht and Liebe over as well, and it's this sense of both physical and emotional maturity that will carry Asta into the future of the anime...whatever that might be.

What did you think of Asta in Black Clover's series finale? How did you like the series finale overall? What are your thoughts on the anime's run?