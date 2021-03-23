Black Clover Fully Introduces Asta's Devil to the Anime

✖

Black Clover has fully introduced Asta's Devil to the anime with the penultimate episode of the series! Black Clover's anime will officially be coming to an end with its next episode, and this means that the recent string of episodes have had some of the biggest reveals in the series to date. With a rematch against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad set for the future, Asta and the other magic knights are doing everything they can to get as strong as possible within the next three days they have until the Advent of Qliphoth activates.

Now that Asta has officially begun his training with Nacht in order to better use his devil's power, Episode 169 of the series has kicked off what Nacht calls the Devil-Binding Ritual. In order to better use his devil's power rather than borrowing it like before, Asta needed to summon, fight, and defeat and defeat the devil in his grimmoire. Meaning it's the first official time we have seen it in the series:

Black Clover's penultimate episode reveals Asta's devil in full, and will officially reveal its name and its origins with the final episode of the series coming next. Asta meeting his devil in full for the first time leads to some pretty fun moments as he quickly reveals that his devil is much shorter than he is despite his devil calling him a shorty during their first conversation early on in the series. But the most interesting aspect comes soon after.

Asta reveals his true feelings toward his devil, and that despite the devil's seemingly wicked nature, Asta does not think that this devil is fighting to kill him. He feels his devil's ki, and even thanks his devil for giving him the power to fight before this point. It takes the devil by surprise, and teases a much more complicated nature to their relationship that we'll see more of in the final episode. But that's unfortunately where it's going to an end for now.

This is likely going to continue with more episodes someday, but for now, this will be the end of the road for Asta and his Devil. But what do you think about the Devil finally making its anime debut with its penultimate episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!