Black Clover’s Anime Really Might Be Coming Back Soon

Black Clover’s anime might finally be coming back soon four years after it came to an end, and now fans just have to see what new update for the franchise in is store. Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover is now in the midst of its final arc, and has been releasing new chapters every few months as part of a new spread out schedule with Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine. We’ve seen some big developments in the past year since the final arc began, but there’s been one thing that fans have been hoping to see continue all throughout this final arc instead.

As Black Clover dances around its grand finale, fans of the anime have been wondering whether or not the anime has a chance of coming back for its own grand finale instead. Black Clover’s TV anime came to an end back in 2021 after 171 episodes, but left fans on a massive cliffhanger ahead of its penultimate arc battles. But it could be coming back soon as the next issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is teasing “exciting information” about the anime franchise will be revealed soon. So we could finally be getting Black Clover‘s anime return.

Is Black Clover’s Anime Coming Back?

Black Clover has been working through the final arc of its manga series, and its newest update coming this Summer is nearly here. That’s gotten fans wondering about the state of the anime as the manga is likely only a few chapters remaining before it actually reaches this finale. That’s why the newest tease is all the more exciting as Shonen Jump not only teases it’s information about the anime specifically, but the final arc being so near its end also means there would likely be enough of a runway for the anime to adapt without any issues.

That was the major concern the first time around as when Black Clover first debuted in 2017, the landscape for anime was much different. It premiered as a weekly anime production like many of the Shonen Jump classics before it, and had to end at Episode 171 because it was within only a few moments of where the manga was at during that time. It caught up very quickly, and it meant that the anime either had to go on hiatus or fill its time with original material to compensate. So Black Clover’s anime instead made the right decision to end.

Black Clover’s Anime Return Has a Better Chance at Success

If Black Clover’s anime is indeed coming back soon after all this time, it had a much better chance at success than it did before. In an interview with Comic Natalie last year, Studio Pierrot President Michiyuki Honma revealed that following the success of seasonal anime releases for the company such as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and the success of other anime franchises like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Studio Pierrot was considering moving its production more towards this seasonal format as well rather than weekly like it was before.

This would be a big boon to Black Clover as not only can the anime begin its official comeback to adapt the final two arcs it needs to, but there will be plenty of space for Yuki Tabata to properly work through the final chapters of the series. If the anime returns, it means the manga is closer to its end than fans ever might have expected. Because if Black Clover’s anime is ready to begin its own end, the franchise might be ready to fire off on all cylinders ten years after it first began.