Black Clover Teases Asta's New Type of Anti-Magic Fighting

✖

Black Clover's newest arc has tested the limits of Asta's strength against Dante of the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad, and as Asta breaks through those limits the newest chapter of the series teased a new type of Anti-Magic fighting for the young Wizard King to be. As the fight against Dante grew even more treacherous Asta ended up agreeing to a new pact with the Devil inside of him to access far more power than ever before. While this resulted in the immediate visual upgrade to his Devil transformation, it also made his anti-magic abilities stronger.

As Asta fights against Dante with this new form and uses both of his swords, Yami surprisingly lends Asta his katana to deal the final blow. But what's even more surprising than Yami trusting in Asta enough to land that final attack is the fact that Asta might have unlocked a new use for his Anti-Magic. Just as he is able to transfer his power into his swords, this moment teases that he'll be able to do that with pretty much anything he wants.

With Asta now getting more of the Devil's power for 50 seconds at a time (at least for now), Asta instinctively uses his Devil power in a completely different weapon than he had been using before. There are a few questions that still need to be answered with this, however. This might be limited to Yami's sword because of Yami's ties to Dark Magic. There's yet to be a full explanation as to whether or not Dark Magic has ties to the Devils, but Yami was one of the persons of interest the Dark Triad needs to open the gates of the underworld.

(Photo: Shueisha)

If Yami's Dark Magic indeed made his weapon perfect for Asta's use, then it really was just a lucky break for the two of them. Another question is whether or not Asta will keep this sword considering how damaged it was by the Anti-Magic after he channeled power into it. Another big question is just how much he can use this new level of power when channeling it. Will Asta be able to use any weapon he wishes?

What do you think? Does Asta's new upgrade mean that he could use Anti-Magic in different ways than expected? Will he keep Yami's sword in his grimmoire from now on? Just how much stronger is Asta's Devil ability now? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.