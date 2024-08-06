Black Clover Cosplay Shows Off the Black Bulls Captain, Yami

Black Clover is now in the midst of the final arc of the manga, and one awesome cosplay is really showing off the Black Bulls Captain, Yami Sukehiro. Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover manga has started its run in one of Shueisha’s sister magazines to have a new quarterly release schedule that will see a new chapter releasing every few months as the manga draws closer to its grand finale. Black Clover‘s manga is now working through the final fights against Lucius Zogratis and testing each of the members of the Black Bulls more so than they ever have been before.

With Black Clover’s anime ended and the manga working through its final fights, this means there won’t be too many more opportunities for fans to get to see the Black Bulls in action. Through the series fans have gotten to see Yami taking on some big opponents with even bigger results, and it’s made him one of standout characters for the franchise overall. Now he’s come to life through some wickedly cool cosplay from artist theprincedeguzman on Instagram. Check it out:

Where to Read Black Clover’s Final Arc

If you wanted to check out Black Clover’s final chapters as they hit in Japan, you can now find the manga with either Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service. They tease the series as such, “Young Asta was born with no magic ability in a world where magic is everything. In order to prove his strength and keep a promise with his friend, Asta dreams of becoming the greatest mage in the land, the Wizard King!”

Each of these final chapters are being released on a seasonal basis, with the next update coming some time later this Summer. If the anime is more your speed, you can now find all episodes of the series streaming with the likes of Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix (where you can also find the feature film, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King). Black Clover’s anime ended before the start of the final arc, so there’s quite a bit of ground to cover if the anime ever does decide to return for new episodes.

Unfortunately, it has yet to be announced whether or not Black Clover‘s anime will continue someday so reading the manga to its grand finale is really the only way to enjoy new entries for now.