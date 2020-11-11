Black Clover Fans are Freaking Out Over Episode 151's Epic Fights

Black Clover fans had been highly anticipating Episode 151 of the anime series, and they are freaking out with how well it ended up delivering with its fights. Although the anime is currently exploring content not seen in Yuki Tabata's original manga, the series really went above and beyond with the newest episode of the series. Featuring a fight between nearly entire roster of Magic Knight Squad Captains for the first time in either the manga or the anime series, the episode showed off some stunningly animated moves from each of these powerful fighters.

Episode 151 of the series sees the Magic Knight Captains in the same kind of match set up that was previously seen during the Royal Knights selection tournament. Split into two different teams (without Rill because he's still forlorn over the fact that he hasn't seen Charmy since their fight during the Invasion arc) the captains were tasked with protecting a crystal from the other team.

The team set ups resulted in some fun new mix ups that we have not seen in either the anime or the manga at this point, so the episode was doubly as surprising for fans as we got a chance to see how these various powerful magics blend with one another before the series returns to adapting the manga material in a coming episode.

Not only that, but the most exciting prospect of seeing the anime team go so hard into an original anime story is that the future of the adapted content is in good hands. The series is gearing up for the Spade Kingdom saga, which features some of the biggest fights in the series to date, so if the anime team is willing to go so far for a small event like this then there's a good chance they will be treating some of the huge future events with the kind of care fans would hope to see. But what do you think?

