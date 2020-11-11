Black Clover Fans are Freaking Out Over Episode 151's Epic Fights
Black Clover fans had been highly anticipating Episode 151 of the anime series, and they are freaking out with how well it ended up delivering with its fights. Although the anime is currently exploring content not seen in Yuki Tabata's original manga, the series really went above and beyond with the newest episode of the series. Featuring a fight between nearly entire roster of Magic Knight Squad Captains for the first time in either the manga or the anime series, the episode showed off some stunningly animated moves from each of these powerful fighters.
Episode 151 of the series sees the Magic Knight Captains in the same kind of match set up that was previously seen during the Royal Knights selection tournament. Split into two different teams (without Rill because he's still forlorn over the fact that he hasn't seen Charmy since their fight during the Invasion arc) the captains were tasked with protecting a crystal from the other team.
The team set ups resulted in some fun new mix ups that we have not seen in either the anime or the manga at this point, so the episode was doubly as surprising for fans as we got a chance to see how these various powerful magics blend with one another before the series returns to adapting the manga material in a coming episode.
Not only that, but the most exciting prospect of seeing the anime team go so hard into an original anime story is that the future of the adapted content is in good hands. The series is gearing up for the Spade Kingdom saga, which features some of the biggest fights in the series to date, so if the anime team is willing to go so far for a small event like this then there's a good chance they will be treating some of the huge future events with the kind of care fans would hope to see. But what do you think?
Read on to see how fans are reacting to Black Clover Episode 151, and let us know what you think! How did you like the animation of the episode? How do the fights here compare to some of the biggest fights in the anime so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Kudos to the Black Clover Staff!
prevnext
We often see anime character’s surpass their limits and show us something truly spectacular, but this time the BC151 staff surpassed their limits to the absolute max!! Thank to everyone who worked on this episode. It was phenomenal. #BC151 pic.twitter.com/psdAHAP7Zg— Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) November 10, 2020
Big Shout Outs to Director Isuta Meister, Specifically
prevnext
Isuta Meister leaving the studio after completing episode 151 #BC151 pic.twitter.com/GQDGuux6hw— ♠️dushajcd🇦🇱 (@dushajcd) November 10, 2020
What a Wild Climax!
prevnext
#BC151 THE CLIMAX IS CRAZYYYYYY pic.twitter.com/uOXU1ffuTS— SecTioN (@_SxcTioN) November 10, 2020
There's Just So Much Packed Into One Scene!
prevnext
Let's analyze this scene #BlackClover #BC151
- William planting trees for earth day— 🌬#BlackClover🌊/ Iris ☄🕯🌌 (@Flowing_Waves) November 10, 2020
- Jack turns into a beyblade
- Charlotte uses her whip on Yami 😳
- Nozel goes on the attack
- Dorothy is briefly Thanos and was almost caught lacking
- The beanpole got roasted by Fuegoleon pic.twitter.com/eQKmA9d0Q7
What a Team!
prevnext
sorry Kaiser, but these three 👌🔥#ブラッククローバー#BlackClover #BC151 pic.twitter.com/QfW8tTpFyC— d o n n a 🎨🖌 (@iluvluvnutella) November 10, 2020
Greater Than..
prevnext
THIS SCENE > EVERYTHING IN THE WORLD #bc151 #cloverDAY pic.twitter.com/dOuBMYWcv1— pan (@tinynoeIIe) November 10, 2020
A Great Episode Overall!
prevnext
#BlackClover Ep 151— Yume (@YumeTokoyo) November 10, 2020
This was a really good episode. I always wanted to see the captains go against each other and it was great seeing their powers. I kind of wish it was even longer or a round 2! I'm sure many of us were like Asta as we watch them battle 😆 pic.twitter.com/FdpLOobMBB
Better Than Boruto?
prevnext
Black clover>boruto fights pic.twitter.com/pVrj7j5Dam— King Sinbad (@KingSinbad10) November 10, 2020
Just Imagine What Could Be Coming Next...
prev
black clover captains fight was greatness just imagining the future manga content fights going this hard gonna be great 🔥🔥🔥 awesome episode #BlackClover pic.twitter.com/Kdkufipz32— Ichigo Kurosaki (@ichigonumber1) November 10, 2020