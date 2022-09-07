Black Clover Sets Up Yuno's New Power Boost

Black Clover is setting the stage for the final war in Yuki Tabata's original manga series overall, and the newest chapter of the series is teasing how much stronger Yuno has become since the end of the fight with the devils in the Spade Kingdom! For as much as Asta has become one of the major key figures in the Clover Kingdom due to the unique nature of his strength, Yuno has been growing right alongside him as the two rivals have been fueled by one another's growth. As expected, Yuno has hit a new state of power heading into the final arc as a result too.

The final arc of Black Clover has kicked off with a bang as Lucius Zogratis had attacked the Clover Kingdom in preparation for Judgment Day, and it was a demonstration of just how much Asta had grown since the Spade Kingdom fights as he mastered his Devil Union in a new way. But his strength was nowhere near enough to stop Lucius for now, and as the Clover Kingdom gets ready to move on without Asta, Yuno could end up being a major player as the newest chapter of the series is hyping up his new level of power too.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 336 of Black Clover sees the Clover Kingdom try to form a new plan following Lucius declaring Judgment Day in seven days time, and Yuno reveals that he had been investigating some devil activity. It's here that he reveals that Adrammelech (who first made their appearance during the fight with Lucifero) and a swarm of higher devils had lured them out as a sort of distraction for Lucius' real move. On the other side of things, Adrammelech updates Lucius on this fight and reveals that Yuno wiped out all of the higher devils "instantly."

Even going as far as marveling over the fact that a human has grown so much in fifteen months time, Lucius then explains that Yuno will ultimately be one of the key thorns in their side as one of the many possible futures he's seen in action sees Yuno giving the Magic Knights an advantage over his purified Paladin forces. So it further teases Yuno's new strength following the time skip ahead of the final arc, and now it's just a matter of seeing it in action. He's angry over Asta too, so Yuno will definitely be more powerful than ever.

Are you curious to see Yuno's new strength in action in the final arc? Do you think it will be enough against Lucius Zogratis? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!