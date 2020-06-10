Black Clover Shows Off Powerful Noelle, Nero Tag-Team

✖

Black Clover's intense battles with the Spade Kingdom with the latest chapter of the series, and this all kicked into high gear with a powerful Noelle Silva and Nero tag team. The Devils of the Spade Kingdom have begun their attack on the Heart Kingdom, and over the last few chapters we have seen just how much stronger the Clover Kingdom's Magic Knights have gotten through the six months they spent training for this very occasion. During that time, Noelle, Mimosa, and Nero had been working with the Heart Kingdom Queen Lolopechka specifically to take down a certain member of the Dark Triad.

As the latest few chapters continue to reveal just how strong Vanica of the Dark Triad and her devil Megicula (the same one that both cursed Lolopechka and killed Noelle's mom) are, they have also revealed how much Lolopechka and the others have been working to counter Vanica's strength. And the latest chapter saw an additional layer of their already powerful tag team technique.

Chapter 252 of the series revealed that Noelle's training had led to her to a new form for her Valkyrie Armor that was specifically crafted to work within Lolopechka's water magic, but while their tandem attack was not enough to quite put down Vanica it turns out that this was okay. This was something that they were prepared for as they wanted Vanica to use the full extent of her abilities.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 253 of the series sees Noelle continue to use her Mermaid form to make sure Vanica expends as much of her blood magic as possible to get her to use the full extent of her Devil abilities. As she does so, Nero swoops into Lolopechka's water prison spell and springs a surprise seal on Vanica. Taking Vanica in a moment of brief distraction, Nero uses Mana Method: Sealing Magic Eternal Prison to trap Vanica within.

Hopefully this will be the final push they need to seal away Vanica's Devil power in order to keep her from healing herself and the rest of her soldiers who can continue to die and revive as much as needed otherwise. If Nero's sealing magic does work (which it might considering she's an Arcane Stage level mage), this could prove to be a major turning point in the battle against the Spade Kingdom.

What did you think of this surprise tag team between Lolopechka, Noelle, and Nero? How do you think it will work out for them? Will this be enough to take down Vanica, or is Vanica hiding a new power up her sleeve? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.