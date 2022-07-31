Black Clover Chapter 332 Ends Series Hiatus with Special Promo

Black Clover is back at last, and social media is geeking out over the big comeback. If you did not know, the series went on hiatus several months ago as creator Yuki Tabata planned to work on its final act during the break. Now, Asta and Yuno have returned, and Shueisha has released a special promo to celebrate the affair.

As you can see above, the epic video showcases Asta as he powers up throughout different battles, and a heavy emphasis is shone on his fight against Lucifero. Yuno is also showcased in all his prodigal glory, and other favorites like Yami and Noelle are easy to spot throughout the reel.

Of course, you can keep up with Black Clover as the manga can be read online. Viz Media has the entire series available through its Shonen Jump app, and MangaPlus has its own catalog available.

As for the anime, you can catch all of its episodes on Crunchyroll. The show is currently on break as Black Clover's manga rolls out new content to adapt, and no word has been given on when Pierrot will resume work on the series. However, a movie is in the works right now, and fans are hopeful the project will drop its first update once the new year comes around.

Want to know more about Black Clover? You can read up on the series' official synopsis below:

"In a world of magic, Asta, a boy with anti-magic powers, will do whatever it takes to become the Wizard King! Asta is a young boy who dreams of becoming the greatest mage in the kingdom. Only one problem-he can't use any magic! Luckily for Asta, he receives the incredibly rare five-leaf clover grimoire that gives him the power of anti-magic. Can someone who can't use magic really become the Wizard King? One thing's for sure-Asta will never give up!"

Are you catching up with Black Clover now that it is off hiatus? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.