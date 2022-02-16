Black Clover Confirms Manga’s Next Break

Black Clover fans were heartbroken when it was announced last year that the anime series would be coming to a close, with the series reaching the events of the manga and finding a good stopping point for the animated adventures of Asta, the future wizard king. While this latest news is nowhere near as heartbreaking, it seems that Black Clover fans will have to wait an additional week to see Asta and his fellow captains fighting against wildly powerful demonic forces.

If you haven’t been keeping up with Black Clover’s events within the manga, Asta and his friends are still battling devils within the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, with the Supreme Devil being revealed to be Lucifero. With the story building up this all-powerful foe for years, the king of the devils has some company, which definitely spells trouble for the would-be king of the wizards. With Asta recently managing to dive back into the fray to join the fight with the other Captains, we’re sure to learn more about the demon world as Black Clover continues to tell stories that explore the supernatural world created by Yuki Tabata and considered to be one of the biggest Shonen series running today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter Outlet WSJ_Manga shared the news that Black Clover would not be appearing in next week’s Weekly Shonen Jump, but would return to its regular schedule in the subsequent issue, which is entirely common for many mangas that stick to a weekly schedule to allow for the creator’s to take a break for any number of reasons.

Though Black Clover’s anime series might have come to an end, the Shonen franchise has promised fans a new movie, that would seemingly tie a bow on the series, if not lead the way to a new anime adaptation to hit the small screens. Details about the upcoming film are few and far between at this point, with a title or release date having yet to be revealed. With the anime’s television series catching up with the events of the manga, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Black Clover one day return to television and computer screens to once again follow the events of the story running in Weekly Shonen Jump.

Are you bummed to hear of Black Clover’s brief hiatus? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of wizards.