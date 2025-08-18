Black Clover: Yuno’s New Powers Could Backfire in His Biggest Fight

The Black Clover manga is currently in its final stretch, with the fight against Lucius Zogratis taking an unexpected turn. The series returns with three new chapters in the Summer 2025 Jump GIGA issue, addressing the major cliffhanger about Yuno getting Anti-Magic. The newly appointed Captain of the Golden Dawn stood with Asta to finally get rid of the devil host, but things take a turn for the worse when Lucius links himself to all the Grimoire Towers. He can now use any number of spells without restrictions. No matter how powerful Asta and Yuno are, a being like Lucius, who transcends all limitations in the world, is too much for them to handle.

Lucius knows Asta’s Anti-Magic is troublesome, so he strikes down the young Magic Knight in the blink of an eye. Right before losing consciousness from the fatal wound, Asta hands over his Demon Dweller sword to his rival. While Mimosa rushes to Asta’s side and tries to heal him, Yuno faces the villain all on his own. With his new Anti-Magic powers, it seems like Yuno finally has a shot. However, things are far more complicated than they seem, and Yuno may be in a lot more trouble than we realize going into the next installment of Black Clover.

Yuno’s Anti-Magic Has a Major Drawback

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Yuno getting a power like that is definitely an exciting plot twist. He was already unstoppable before with his Wind and Star Magic, and now this power was sure to help him buy enough time before Asta rejoins the battle. Even Lucius realizes how dangerous Yuno is with this power, but he soon notices his weakness. Yuno is draining his mana at an exponential rate, so much so that Lucius even considers that he doesn’t have to do anything and just let the young Magic Knight exhaust all his power.

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

While the latest chapters don’t specify much, the manga has already mentioned several times that the Anti-Magic swords drain mana from a person. This is exactly the reason that Asta is the only one in the world who can wield those swords. Another problem is that those swords are incredibly heavy, which makes it difficult for Yuno to swing the Demon Dweller around.

Mages usually focus on training their magic and developing new spells, but physical training is not common among them. Yuno spent almost his entire life training his magic, which paid off, but that doesn’t mean he has the physical prowess of Asta, who trained his body relentlessly. Luckily, just when Yuno was at the end of his rope, Asta woke up in Chapter 383, ready to fight the villain once again.