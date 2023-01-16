Black Clover Cosplay Brings Noelle Back to the Spotlight

Black Clover's anime is getting ready to make its huge comeback to screens around the world with its debut feature film, and one awesome cosplay has brought Noelle Silva back to the spotlight before her big return! The TV anime taking on Yuki Tabata's original manga series ended its five year run a couple of years ago, but it was announced that the franchise would instead be continuing not with a new slate of episodes but with a new feature film. With the new movie hitting our way later this year, fans will get to see Asta and the others in action all over again.

These characters include favorites like Noelle, who will undoubtedly be in the middle of the fight against the major group of enemies coming in Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King. The new movie will feature an original story, so it's hard to guess exactly what Noelle will be doing in the film, but she's going to have some animated fights after a very long time. Bringing her back to the spotlight before her grand return is awesome cosplay from artist @ai_nurul_ on Instagram that perfectly taps into Noelle's fierceness! Check it out:

What's Coming Next for Black Clover?

Black Clover will be making its return to anime with the debut of Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King on Netflix around the world on March 31st. Directed by Ayataka Tanemura with original series creator Yuki Tabata serving as chief supervisor and providing new character designs for the movie, this will feature an original story not seen in the manga run of the series. As for what to expect from the movie, it's teased as such:

READ MORE: Black Clover Promo Readies for New Movie With Series Recap | Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Reveals First Synopsis | Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Trailer Released

"As Asta keeps gaining merit on his way to becoming the Wizard King, the previous Wizard King Conrad, who had been feared as evil and sealed away, along with three previous Wizard Kings appear. Having been revived with the Imperial Sword, their goal is to destroy Clover Kingdom. The boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King vs. Previous Wizard Kings!! A fierce battle involving all the magic knights has begun over the Wizard King."

What are you hoping to see from Noelle in Black Clover's future anime and manga releases? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!