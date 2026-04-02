Black Clover Reveals New Release Date Update on “Super Climax”

Black Clover is set to be one of the biggest anime comebacks of 2026, with the anime adaptation set to return thanks to Studio Pierrot after being away for years. Before the television series returns, however, we might see the source material, aka the manga, take a bow by bringing Asta’s journey to an end. While a release date for Black Clover’s final chapter has yet to be revealed, Weekly Shonen Jump has shared a major update as to the series’ “super climax,” which might give us a better idea of when we might say goodbye to this world of wizards.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On May 1st next month, Shonen Jump plans to release a new chapter of Black Clover as a part of its “Super Climax.” While this climax hasn’t been billed as the grand finale, it is entirely possible that this could be the last installment of Asta and his world. As a part of the “Jump GIGA 2026 SPRING’ edition of the magazine, Black Clover will receive the cover with a color page to boot. Not only is Shonen Jump going all in on the series, but it will also feature an interview with voice actor Gakuto Kajiwara, the man who brings Asta to life on the screen. This means that on top of a new installment, anime fans might learn more about the anime adaptation as well.

Why This Might Be Black Clover’s End

Studio Pierrot

Black Clover’s latest installment, Chapter 389, confirmed that Lucius Zogratis died at the hands of Asta and Yuno, as the Magic Knights celebrate the unbelievable victory. With Julius Novachrono giving the dynamic duo the credit they deserve, the 28th wizard king went one step further to give the heroes the rewards they’ve well deserved. With the big bad defeated, the shonen series only has to pick up the pieces from the final battle while giving readers an idea of what the future holds for Yuno and Asta alike. As it stands, a new Wizard King has yet to be chosen, but we could see it being Asta, Yuno, or even someone else who took part in the final battle. We might learn who will take the crown next month before we say goodbye to Black Clover once and for all.

Creator Yuki Tabata has been working on the manga since 2015, and in around a decade, the shonen series has become one of the biggest entries in Weekly Shonen Jump. It makes sense that the entire story would be adapted to the screen, though Studio Pierrot has taken its time returning to the anime adaptation. Pierrot has stated in the past that it is taking a more seasonal approach to its anime, and with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War also set to return this year, it’s understandable why the gap between the previous Black Clover episodes and the ones to come is separated by five years.

What do you think of Black Clover potentially ending next month? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Shonen Jump News