Everything You Need to Know for Black Clover’s Anime Return

Black Clover‘s anime has finally been confirmed to be returning for a second season very soon, after more than half a decade of hiatus and virtually no information regarding the return of the series. The manga’s 10-year anniversary has been truly a delight for fans who have waited this long, as not only is the anime returning, but also many other projects regarding the manga that is nearing its end.

Asta and Yuno were left as infants at the same church and grew up as close friends and competitors. As kids, they pledged to strive for the title of Wizard King. As they matured, their skills took different paths—Yuno exhibited remarkable magical talent, whereas Asta, who was born without any magic, dedicated himself to intensive physical training. At the age of 15, Yuno acquired a rare four-leaf clover Grimoire, signifying immense potential, while Asta received nothing. However, when Yuno faced a threat, Asta’s latent power surfaced, granting him a mysterious five-leaf clover Grimoire. Now, both embark on their adventure, each aiming to achieve the title of Wizard King.

When Does Black Clover‘s Anime Return?

When the key visual and promotional video were revealed, it was confirmed that the anime would premiere in 2026, but the release window has since been removed by Crunchyroll and changed to “Coming Soon.” This does not mean that the season will be released in 2027 or beyond, however, as it is still very likely the anime will come back next year. It is still in the production phase, and more information, such as release date and staff listing, will be revealed in due time.

The anime will be animated by Studio Pierrot, the studio also behind Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War, Naruto and many more hits. Unfortunately, the chances of the previous passionate director, Tatsuya Yoshihara, who saved the production many times, are very low, as he is currently the director of the upcoming Chainsaw Man: Reze movie, and he could resume his role as director of Wistoria: Wand and Sword season 2, which will be released next year as well. Fortunately, Black Clover is a big franchise, and Pierrot is one of the biggest anime studios, so there is no doubt that a capable director will be found to take over from the great work that Yoshihara has accomplished over the years.

Where Will Black Clover Season 2 Pick Up From the Manga?

The anime left off halfway through the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, on episode 170, which adapted chapters 268-272. The arc concludes in chapter 331, which means there is quite a bit left until the storylines end. Furthermore, the anime left off at a very exciting part of the arc, where Asta and Liebe train together in preparation to attack the headquarters of the Dark Triad to retrieve Captain Yami. This means that when the anime begins again, the action will be non-stop until the end of the arc.

Given Studio Pierrot’s plans to switch to a seasonal format to improve quality, it is very likely that Black Clover will switch from the detrimental weekly schedule that has plagued the anime. It also works in this case, given that there are 59 chapters left in the arc, which is enough for a single cour, a 12-13 episode season, as the anime usually covers 4-5 chapters per episode. With how Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War has looked and been adapted, Black Clover’s anime can finally shine in a production schedule that will rid it of all its issues and enhance the quality even more.

Black Clover’s Anime Could Make An Appearance In Jump Festa

There is about 5 months to go until the long-awaited Jump Festa 2026 event, and it makes sense for the series to make an appearance on one of the stages and release new information. When the series was airing, it had regular panels, and the chances of it coming back this year are very likely. There is no better time and place to do so, and Black Clover fans should keep an eye out for this December, as it could be where the anime’s first look and release date are unveiled.