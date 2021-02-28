Black Clover Cliffhanger Teases a Clover Kingdom Comeback

✖

Black Clover's newest cliffhanger is teasing a big comeback for the Clover Kingdom in this war against the Spade Kingdom. With the second major phase of the Spade Kingdom saga now reaching a fever pitch, the fight against the Dark Triad has become more treacherous than ever. Although Nacht led a group of the Clover Kingdom knights into the Spade Kingdom for a raid to stop the Advent of Qliphoth ritual, things quickly took a much more dangerous turn as the gates of the underworld have been cracked open. Luckily, the cavalry is on the way.

Chapter 283 of the series picks up immediately after Asta uses his newly acquired Devil Union form to defeat a giant demon attacking the Clover Kingdom. Once he quickly reaches the limit of this new form, he's suddenly saved by a surprise group that wants to head over to the Spade Kingdom alongside Asta. It's soon revealed that it's Noelle and the others that we had yet to see in this next phase!

(Photo: Shueisha)

The chapter sees how some of the other Clover and Heart Kingdom forces have been doing their best to save the Spade Kingdom's citizens, and soon they are saved by the cavalry of fighters that we had not seen since the first fights against the Dark Triad. This includes the likes of Noelle Silva, Mimosa Vermillion, Luck Voltia, Charmy, Leopold, Nero, the Heart Kingdom's Spirit Guardians, and even Licht.

This particular group of fighters had ended up being rescued by Licht and the Elves in the Heart Kingdom following their fight with Vanica's forces, and it was teased that each of them would be training with the Elves during that same two day break period that Asta was in the midst of his Devil-Binding Ritual for. Now it seems we'll see how much this has improved them, if at all, with the next chapter of the series.

The fight against the Spade Kingdom is reaching a fever pitch as the Dark Triad and the devil threats are stronger than ever before, so if this cavalry is stronger then there's a good chance this could be the start of a major comeback for the Clover and Heart Kingdoms. But what do you think of this cliffhanger? Excited for the next Black Clover chapter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!