Black Clover Cosplay Taps Into Yami's Power

One awesome Black Clover cosplay has truly tapped into Captain Yami's power! Yuki Tabata's original manga series not only sparked a successful anime adaptation (that unfortunately ended its run earlier this year), but will soon be leading to its very own feature film in the future. This is because through its run fans have been falling in love with all sorts of characters introduced thus far, and one of the coolest is undoubtedly the Captain of the Black Bulls squad, Yami. Not only is he immediately different from every other captain, he backs it up with supreme showings of strength too.

It's why the currently ongoing Spade Kingdom arc of the manga has been so interesting as well. Because while Yami ultimately played a huge part in ending the fights of the previous sagas, he has been taken out of the equation fairly early on following he and Asta's fight against Dante (that we get to see in one of the anime's final episodes). That makes the wait even tougher for when he eventually rejoins the fight as well in a future chapter. Until then, Yami's still fighting strong thanks to awesome cosplay from artist @michaelgreatnessjohnson on Instagram! Check it out below:

Black Clover's anime unfortunately came to an end with a pretty major cliffhanger. While Tabata's manga is still continuing the Spade Kingdom saga further with new chapter entries every week, fans of the anime were left off right before Asta and the others began training to invade the Spade Kingdom for the second half of the fight. Not only has the manga gone well past this point, it's hitting the most intense slate of battles in the series yet. Battles that would be great to see in action with the anime someday.

There's a chance that the upcoming movie could tackle these events someday too, but it's yet to be revealed what we can expect from this new project. No concrete details such as release date, staff, or cast returns have been revealed following its initial announcement, so we're still waiting to see whether or not we'll get to see Yami and the others in action again someday. But what do you want to see from Yami in Black Clover's future? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!