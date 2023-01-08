Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Tops U.S. Anime Poll for 2022

The results are in, and it seems like the 2022 anime season is stirring debate amid the new year. With the winter cour underway, fans are combing through the industry's best shows of 2022, and quite a few titles dropped in the last 12 months. Now, a massive poll has released its results for the best 2022 anime, and the results prove Ichigo Kurosaki reigns supreme stateside.

The information comes straight from My Anime List as the site released its data in 2022. The group revealed which of the 2022 anime scored the highest amongst its users, and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War took first place with a 9.14 out of 10.

In second place, Kaguya-sama: Love is War – Ultra Romantic represented all you rom-com lovers with a score of 9.08. Bocchi the Rock came in third while Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ranked fourth with the Entertainment District arc. And in fifth, Attack on Titan season four made the cut.

The scores are in: these are the top 10 anime of 2022! Which have you seen? 🤩



Full rankings: https://t.co/t0UInIlY8U pic.twitter.com/wk3Zt38T1e — MyAnimeList (@myanimelist) January 6, 2023

As for the rest of the top ten, Mob Psycho 100 season three hit up sixth place with a rating of 8.76, and it tied with Kingdom season four. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure took eighth place ahead of Chainsaw Man. And with a score of 8.69, Spy x Family rounded the list.

READ MORE: Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Shares Full "Number One" Remix | Bleach Cosplay Honors The First Kenpachi, Unohana | Bleach Team Rings In 2023 With a Kurosaki Tribute

Clearly, 2022 was a solid year for anime both new and returning. However, nothing could get in the way of Bleach. The show debuted its first new episode in October 2022 after more than a decade off the air. Over on MAL, Bleach still ranks number one of its overall rankings list despite fierce competition from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood fans. So when Bleach returns this summer, you can bet netizens will be tuning in!

Did you keep up with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War last season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.