Bleach: Ichigo Actors Tease the Anime's Comeback with Bankai Video

Bleach is heading for a comeback this fall, and that means Ichigo Kurosaki is gunning for the spotlight. After all, the Soul Reaper has been alway from fans for nearly a decade on screen. It goes without saying the fandom is hyped to reunite with the hero after all this time, and now, a pair of Ichigo's actors are coming together to rile up fans even further.

And how are they doing that? Well, there is one way to guarantee a huge reaction from Bleach fans. Masakazu Morita and Johnny Yong Bosch are bringing out their Bankai for a spin. And to be honest, it's pretty perfect.

Ichigo Kurosaki's EN & JP voice actors share some classic and memorable lines from BLEACH! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/wouRaRItkV — VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 11, 2022

As you can see below, the two actors came together in a video from Viz Media dedicated to all things Bleach. It was there Morita showed up with Bosch to perform some of the original anime's most iconic lines. Of course, this means the duo had to end things with a Bankai. It is clear the pair have not lost their touch, so they are ready to get back on the saddle with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

After all, the anime is slated to debut this fall, and a new trailer for Bleach was released at Anime Expo earlier this month. Pierrot will oversee the anime's comeback alongside creator Tite Kubo. So if you want to know more about Bleach, you can check out the series' synopsis below:

"Part-time student, full-time Soul Reaper, Ichigo is one of the chosen few guardians of the afterlife. Ichigo Kurosaki never asked for the ability to see ghosts-he was born with the gift. When his family is attacked by a Hollow-a malevolent lost soul-Ichigo becomes a Soul Reaper, dedicating his life to protecting the innocent and helping the tortured spirits themselves find peace."

What do you think of this Bleach throwback? Are you excited to see these stars return to Bleach...?