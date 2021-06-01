Bleach Cosplay Celebrates Fan-Favorite Grimmjow With Fem Twist

✖

Bleach made a big splash when the series had a return via the spin-off anime, Bleach: Burn The Witch, which featured a pair of witches that operated within the world of Soul Society, but fans are crossing their fingers that this year might see the return of Ichigo Kurosaki and the anime adaptation of the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc. Though a release date has yet to be revealed, fans can expect the Arrancar Grimmjow to make an appearance, and one fan has given the rival to Ichigo a big makeover via some pitch-perfect Cosplay.

The Arrancar Arc of Bleach focused on a brand new threat facing down Ichigo and the Soul Society, with Grimmjow taking the stage front and center as he battled against the Shonen protagonist while also assisting in kidnapping Orihime. The Arrancar themselves were something of a combination between Hollows and Shinigami themselves, being created by the work of Aizen, the former member of the grim reapers that was the main villain of the franchise for quite some time. In the Thousand Year Blood War Arc, Grimmjow will have an insane fight during the story, battling against a member of the Quincy Clan, Askin, which results in quite the bloody battle.

Instagram Cosplayer Miyu Ameya shared this unique take on what is easily one of the most popular Arrancar to be introduced in the series, creating one of the toughest challenges for Ichigo to overcome throughout the anime franchise that came to light thanks to mangaka Tite Kubo:

While there have yet to be any hints as to when the anime adaptation of Bleach's final arc will finally hit the airwaves, this year will mark the twenty-first anniversary of the series, with an art installation opening up in Japan later this year. There also hasn't been news about the franchise returning with a sequel story under the pen of Kubo, but there are plenty of Bleach fans who would love to see more stories given to both Ichigo and the other members of the Soul Society following their long hiatus from both the world of anime and manga.

Who was your favorite member of the Arrancar? Do you think we'll see Bleach return later this year with its new anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.