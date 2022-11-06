Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Dub Unleashes Ichigo's First Getsuga Tensho: Watch

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has officially started the highly anticipated English dub release of the new series, and with the first episode has officially unleashed Johnny Yong Bosch's first Getsuga Tensho as Ichigo Kurosaki after years of waiting for it! The highly anticipated anime has been the biggest return of the year overall, and fans have been able to see a few weeks of the English subtitled release. But fans holding out for the English dub have been waiting even longer for the new episodes, and now that the series has premiered the wait has officially come to an end.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has kicked off the English dub of the new anime's run, and that means the first episode of the series reintroduced fans to all of the fan favorites they got to see in action in the classic adaptation from over a decade ago. With much of the dub cast returning to reprise their roles for the new episodes, this is all led by Bosch returning as the main hero Ichigo with all of the fervor and fierceness fans fell in love with all those years ago:

Being someone who watched the Bleach dub growing up. I've waited years for this moment. #BLEACHTYBW pic.twitter.com/vDQNOB0StN — Lanz (@ReeLanz) November 4, 2022

How to Check Out Bleach's New English Dub

Along with new episodes of the English subtitled release (which has been running for a few weeks as of this writing), fans will be able to check out the dubbed release of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War now streaming on Hulu. The classic anime series is there to find as well, and that means that many fans can catch up to the events of the new series as it brings the highly anticipated final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series to life as fans have been asking to see for many years.

Johnny Yong Bosch leads the returning cast for the English dub as Ichigo Kurosaki with the likes of Michelle Ruff as Rukia Kuchiki, Derek Stephen Prince as Uryu Ishida, Stephanie Sheh as Orihime Inoue, Wally Wingert as Renji Abarai, and Doug Erholtz as Kisuke Urahara all confirmed as of this writing. The original voice actor behind Sado Yasutora, Jamieson Price, however, has left the role with Alain Mesa now voicing the character in the new series.

